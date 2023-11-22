Geno questionable, Walker doubtful to play for Seahawks vs 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks have a big game on Thanksgiving when they host the San Francisco 49ers, and they enter the game very beat up.

Rost: What kind of 49ers team are the Seattle Seahawks facing?

Seattle’s starting backfield will almost certainly look different in the pivotal NFC West showdown as starting quarterback Geno Smith is questionable to play while running back Kenneth Walker III is doubtful. Jamal Adams is off the injury report after missing last week.

Smith missed most of the fourth quarter in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams due to an elbow injury. He returned for the final drive and led the Seahawks down the field for a long field goal try that Jason Myers missed.

Head coach Pete Carroll said earlier this week that he expects Smith to play.

Walker, meanwhile, has an oblique injury that he suffered in the first quarter of the loss to the Rams. Walker rushed for over 1,000 yards as a rookie last year and has 613 rushing yards and seven total touchdowns this year. If he is out, the Seahawks will lean on rookie backs Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh as well as fourth-year back DeeJay Dallas against a tough San Francisco front.

Rookie defensive back and special teams ace Jerrick Reed II is out with a knee injury and it’s been announced he will have surgery to repair a torn ACL.

Receiver Dareke Young is doubtful with an abdomen injury and right tackle Abraham Lucas, who is still on injured reserve and hasn’t played since Week 1, is questionable. With Lucas out, the Seahawks have used Jason Peters, Stone Forsythe and Jake Curhan at that right tackle spot. Carroll told reporters Wednesday that Lucas will not play.

The first-place 49ers are healthier across the board than the Seahawks, but starting guard Aaron Banks and Spencer Burford are both questionable to play on Thursday. Defensive back Samuel Womack and defensive end Robert Beal are also listed as questionable.

The Seahawks and 49ers square off in the third of three Thanksgiving games on Thursday. You can listen to the action live on Seattle Sports and the Seattle Sports App.

See the uniforms Seattle Seahawks, 49ers are breaking out on Thanksgiving

Follow @TheBGustafson