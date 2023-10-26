When the Seattle Seahawks host the Cleveland Browns this Sunday, it won’t be the only time this season they will wear their ’90s-era throwback uniforms.

The Seahawks announced Thursday evening that the team will also wear their throwback unis next month when they take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13. That game is Thursday, Nov. 30, a week after the Seahawks take on the San Francisco 49ers on Thanksgiving.

Unlike this Sunday when the Seahawks are at home, the game against the Cowboys is in Dallas. That game will be on Thursday Night Football during primetime, so the whole nation will have a chance to see the uniforms in action.

The throwbacks have been very popular since they were announced last November and even more so upon their reveal in July. After Sunday’s win against the Arizona Cardinals, multiple Seahawks players told reporters they were very excited about wearing them this upcoming weekend.

The style of these throwbacks had been used from the team’s inaugural season in 1976 until the switch to a darker blue color and neon green secondary color in 2002.

