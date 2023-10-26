Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks to wear throwback uniforms once again Week 13 in Dallas

Oct 26, 2023, 4:40 PM | Updated: 4:43 pm

Seattle Seahawks throwback Bobby Wagner...

Bobby Wagner in the Seattle Seahawks throwback uniform. (Photo courtesy of the Seahawks)

(Photo courtesy of the Seahawks)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

When the Seattle Seahawks host the Cleveland Browns this Sunday, it won’t be the only time this season they will wear their ’90s-era throwback uniforms.

Does Frank Clark change what Seattle Seahawks will do at trade deadline?

The Seahawks announced Thursday evening that the team will also wear their throwback unis next month when they take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13. That game is Thursday, Nov. 30, a week after the Seahawks take on the San Francisco 49ers on Thanksgiving.

Unlike this Sunday when the Seahawks are at home, the game against the Cowboys is in Dallas. That game will be on Thursday Night Football during primetime, so the whole nation will have a chance to see the uniforms in action.

The throwbacks have been very popular since they were announced last November and even more so upon their reveal in July. After Sunday’s win against the Arizona Cardinals, multiple Seahawks players told reporters they were very excited about wearing them this upcoming weekend.

The style of these throwbacks had been used from the team’s inaugural season in 1976 until the switch to a darker blue color and neon green secondary color in 2002.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks reunite with pass rusher Frank Clark
Bump: How much should Seahawks play Frank Clark right away?
Seahawks Instant Reaction: How will Frank Clark fit back in?
What They Said: Trey Wingo on Seahawks stars Witherspoon, Geno, DK
• Video: Bump’s Breakdown – Seattle Seahawks’ big plays from Week 7
• Wyman: Why Jordyn Brooks’ game is opening up for Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith...

Stacy Rost

Geno, Seahawks’ red zone offense start tough stretch vs Browns

The Browns are particularly lethal on defense, and it'll be up to Geno Smith & Co. to keep the Seattle Seahawks competitive Sunday.

3 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Frank Clark...

Brandon Gustafson

Does Frank Clark change what Seahawks will do at trade deadline?

With Frank Clark returning to the Seattle Seahawks, Brock & Salk discuss whether or not that will change the team's trade deadline approach.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks...

Brandon Gustafson

Time for Seahawks to pay Jordyn Brooks? K.J. and Huard weigh in

With Seattle Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks on an expiring deal and playing well, K.J. Wright and Brock Huard share what the Hawks should do.

1 day ago

Seahawks DK Metcalf...

Stacy Rost

What They Said: Trey Wingo on Seahawks stars Witherspoon, Geno, DK

Trey Wingo joined Bump & Stacy and shared his thoughts on Seattle Seahawks stars Devon Witherspoon, Geno Smith and DK Metcalf's penalties.

1 day ago

seattle seahawks...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Bump’s Breakdown – Seattle Seahawks’ big plays from Week 7

Seattle Sports' Michael Bumpus breaks down the big plays the Seattle Seahawks' offense pulled off against the Cardinals' defense.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks Jordyn Brooks...

Brandon Gustafson

Wyman: Why Jordyn Brooks’ game is opening up for the Seahawks

In his first "Roll The Tape" segment on Seattle Sports, Dave Wyman shares what he's seeing from Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks.

2 days ago

Seahawks to wear throwback uniforms once again Week 13 in Dallas