Seattle Seahawks reuniting with pass rusher Frank Clark

The Seattle Seahawks have lost top pass rusher Uchenna Nwosu for the season, but they are in line to have a familiar face rejoin the team to help with his absence.

Instant Reaction: How Clark fits in | How much should Clark play right away?

The Seahawks are expected to sign edge rusher Frank Clark, head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Wednesday during a press conference. Earlier in the day, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that Seattle would sign Clark to the 53-man roster after he passes a physical. Those reports come shortly after CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson posted on social media that Clark told her he was flying to Seattle for a visit with the intention of joining the team.

Clark, 30, was Seattle’s second-round pick in 2015 and enjoyed a very nice four-year run with the Seahawks, tallying 35 sacks, including 13 in his final season with Seattle in 2018.

After that season, the Hawks put the franchise tag on Clark and then traded him to Kansas City for a first- and third-round pick. He then signed a five-year deal with the Chiefs worth up to $105 million with more than $60 million guaranteed. He had 23.5 sacks in four years with the Chiefs and won two Super Bowls.

Clark has 13.5 playoff sacks, which is third-most in NFL history.

After winning another ring last season, Clark was released and signed with the Denver Broncos. He played just two games this season and was inactive for three games before being released on Oct. 14.

With Clark set to join the fray, the Seahawks now have a four-man pass rush group of Clark, Boye Mafe, Darrell Taylor and rookie Derick Hall.

Mafe leads the Seahawks with four sacks this season while Taylor tied Nwosu for the team lead last year with 9.5.

Clark joins nose tackle Jarran Reed and linebacker Bobby Wagner as notable Seahawks defensive players who have returned to Seattle this season after spending at least one year with another team. Wagner was with the Rams last season while Reed spent 2021 in Kansas City and 2022 with Green Bay.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Salk: Seahawks’ best trade route to help D may not be at edge

• Is Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith’s play a cause for concern?

• Who could be Seahawks trade options with Nwosu out?

• Football 101: Where the defense still has holes to fix

• Booger McFarland: Seattle Seahawks, 49ers ‘mirror images of each other’

Follow @TheBGustafson