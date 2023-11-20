The Seattle Seahawks are leaving Los Angeles hurt in more ways than one.

The Hawks surrendered a field goal to the Rams with 1:31 to go in the fourth quarter and Jason Myers missed a go-ahead 55-yard try at the end of the game, resulting in a 17-16 loss that takes them out of a tie for first place in the NFC West.

But two of the Seahawks’ top offensive players also suffered injuries in the contest, with quarterback Geno Smith missing nearly all of the fourth quarter and running back Kenneth Walker III getting knocked out in the first quarter.

For Smith, he was listed as questionable to return due to an elbow injury suffered when star Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald laid a big hit on him at the end of the third quarter.

“Geno got a bruise kind on his tricep, the back of his elbow that kind of blew up a little bit,” head coach Pete Carroll said after the game. “But he was able to come back and execute, so nice effort by him.”

Smith missed nearly three full drives and was shown on the sideline throughout the fourth quarter with different wraps on his right elbow. He re-entered the game with the Seahawks down one point late in the fourth quarter, and he got Seattle into field goal range with two big passes to Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf before Myers’ missed kick.

“He gave us a chance,” Carroll said of Smith. “He gave us a chance to kick the ball and win it.”

Carroll was asked if the Seahawks have an idea about whether Smith will play against the San Francisco 49ers this week.

“I don’t have any idea. No idea,” Carroll said.

What makes it more complicated is that the Seahawks play in just four days on Thanksgiving against the San Francisco 49ers, the team they’re chasing in the division.

When Carroll was asked if he was worried about the quick turnaround, he said “sure.”

“On Thursday games, you’re worried about everybody coming back,” he said. “Every guy on your team. It’s hard to do. This is one of the great challenges in the league.”

Later, Smith was asked by reporters about whether he can play on Thursday.

“We’ll see how it goes,” he said, later adding, “I think it’s just the human body. Gotta see how it reacts.”

Smith said he was “a little sore” after the game, but wanted to try and finish the game if he could.

“Just trying to go out there and make plays and get us in position to win the game,” he said. “It was still hurting but obviously didn’t do enough (to win).”

Smith said it was just a matter of pain tolerance for re-entering the game.

“I really just had to do my best to try and fight through the pain. That was the main thing was pain tolerance and just trying my best to fight through it and keep it going,” Smith said. “Just feeling like I can throw, feeling like obviously I can go out and execute and help the team.”

Carroll said Smith convinced trainers that he could return as the Rams took the lead.

“He threw the ball enough and it just took a little while for him for the blow to kind of dissipate or whatever, and he threw the ball on the sidelines where they thought yeah, he can go. So great job by him going in,” Carroll said.

As for Smith’s backfield mate Walker, Carroll didn’t provide too promising of an update on the second-year running back.

“Kenny got an oblique strain that was legit,” he said. “He couldn’t do anything, couldn’t move hardly with it.”

Like with Smith, Carroll had no idea how long, if at all, Walker could be out.

“He’s pretty sore though, I know that. It was legit,” Carroll said.

Rookie safety and special teamer Jerrick Reed II was knocked out with a knee injury.

“We don’t know to what extent yet,” Carroll said.

Rookie receiver Jake Bobo also got banged up, but returned to action.

“Bobo hurt his shoulder but was able to come back in and play,” Carroll said.

Safety Jamal Adams didn’t play due to a knee injury, and Carroll shared an update on him.

“We’re trying to get him back. He was trying to get right and couldn’t quite get ready for this game. It was close, but he couldn’t do it,” he said. “We’ll see what happens this week coming up.”

The Seahawks’ big Thanksgiving game against the 49ers is set for 5:20 p.m. Thursday. Radio coverage will be carried on Seattle Sports, KIRO Newsradio and the Seahawks app beginning at 2 p.m. with the pregame show.

