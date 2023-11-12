Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE KRAKEN

Hyman scores 3 in 1st period, Oilers beat Kraken 4-1

Nov 11, 2023, 10:25 PM

Seattle Kraken Edmonton Oilers...

Edmonton's Zach celebrates a hat trick against the Seattle Kraken on Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)

(AP Photo/Jason Redmond)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Zach Hyman scored three goals in the first period and the Edmonton Oilers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night.

Edmonton Oilers 4, Seattle Kraken 1: Box score

Hyman finished the natural hat trick with 1:20 left in the first period when he came up with a loose puck in front of the net and hammered home his seventh goal of the season. It was Hyman’s first multi-goal game of the season and the second hat trick of his career.

It was the 10th time in Oilers franchise history that a player scored three goals in an opening period. Hyman became the second Oilers player with a natural hat trick in the first period, joining Wayne Gretzky who did it on Dec. 17, 1986.

Dylan Holloway also scored a first-period goal for the Oilers, and Stuart Skinner had 17 saves.

Jaden Schwartz scored a power-play goal for the Kraken with 17:36 left in the game. Schwartz has scored in four straight games and extended his career-best point streak to nine games.

Seattle starting goaltender Philipp Grubauer was pulled after allowing four goals on 17 shots in the first period. Joey Daccord came on for the final two periods and had nine saves. The Kraken were held to a season-low 18 shots.

Hyman opened the scoring midway through the first period with a backhand over the shoulder of Grubauer, after taking a pass from Evander Kane on the rush.

He picked up his second on a power play with 5:51 left in the first, knocking in a loose rebound after a shot from the point.

The Oilers took a 4-0 lead going into the first intermission when Holloway scored with 17.9 seconds left. Ryan McLeod’s shot went wide and bounced off the boards right to Holloway next to the net.

UP NEXT

Edmonton Oilers: Host the Islanders on Monday.

Seattle Kraken: Host the Avalanche on Monday.

Seattle Kraken forward Jordan Eberle out after suffering cut from skate

Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken...

The Associated Press

Bjorkstrand scores with 32 seconds left, Kraken top Avalanche 4-3

Oliver Bjorkstrand's late goal, his second of the game, lifted the Seattle Kraken to a 4-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.

2 days ago

Seattle Kraken Jordan Eberle...

The Associated Press

Seattle Kraken F Jordan Eberle out after suffering cut from skate

Seattle Kraken forward Jordan Eberle will miss the game at Colorado on Thursday night after suffering a cut to his leg from a skate blade during practice.

3 days ago

Seattle Kraken Shane Wright...

Brent Stecker

Seattle Kraken recall ’22 first-round pick Shane Wright from AHL

The Seattle Kraken have called up two players from the AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds, most notably former No. 4 overall pick Shane Wright.

3 days ago

Seattle Kraken Arizona Coyotes...

The Associated Press

Seattle Kraken lose 4-3 to Arizona Coyotes in shootout

Nick Bjugstad scored the only goal in a shootout and the Arizona Coyotes won 4-3 on Tuesday night to snap a four-game losing streak to the Seattle Kraken.

4 days ago

Seattle Kraken Flames...

The Associated Press

Seattle Kraken fall 6-3 as Calgary Flames score 2 early in 3rd

Yegor Sharangovich and Mikael Backlund scored early in the third period to lift the Calgary Flames past the Seattle Kraken 6-3.

7 days ago

Seattle Kraken...

The Associated Press

Grubauer’s 33 saves, Dunn’s goal lead Kraken past Predators 4-2

Vince Dunn scored his second goal of the season, Philipp Grubauer made 33 saves and the Seattle Kraken beat the Nashville Predators 4-2.

9 days ago

Hyman scores 3 in 1st period, Oilers beat Kraken 4-1