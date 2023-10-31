Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners lose reliever Penn Murfee to Mets on waiver claim

Oct 31, 2023, 1:03 PM

Penn Murfee of the Seattle Mariners delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins in 2022. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Mariners announced a series of roster moves Tuesday, including the loss of a key contributor from the past two seasons.

Seattle native Corbin Carroll leads D-backs to World Series with huge Game 7

Right-handed relief pitcher Penn Murfee is now a member of the New York Mets, as he leaves the M’s on a waiver claim.

Additionally, the Mariners announced that they have retained three players who cleared waivers:

Murfee, 29, is currently working his way back from surgery to repair his ulnar collateral ligament, which ended his 2023 campaign and could keep him out for most if not all of next season.

Featuring a funky delivery with a fastball in the high 80s and sweeping slider, Murfee was a reliable arm out of the bullpen for Seattle as a rookie in 2022, appearing in 64 games (69 1/3 innings). That season, he went 4-0 with a 2.99 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, eight holds, 76 strikeouts, 18 walks and 3.10 FIP. He also made two appearances in the playoffs, allowing a run on four hits and no walks over 2 2/3 innings.

In 2023, he pitched in 16 games for the Mariners, posting a 1-2 record with a 1.29 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, one hold, 16 strikeouts, 10 walks, and a 4.26 FIP over 16 games (14 innings). He landed on the injured list on May 6 with elbow inflammation, then again on June 12 after making just one appearance on June 11 following his initial return.

A native of Tennessee, Murfee was drafted in the 33rd round by the Mariners in 2018 after a college career at Santa Clara (2018) and Vanderbilt (2015-17). He converted from a position player to pitcher in college.

For a look at key offseason dates for the Seattle Mariners, click here.

