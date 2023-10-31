The Seattle Mariners announced a series of roster moves Tuesday, including the loss of a key contributor from the past two seasons.

Right-handed relief pitcher Penn Murfee is now a member of the New York Mets, as he leaves the M’s on a waiver claim.

Additionally, the Mariners announced that they have retained three players who cleared waivers:

Mariners roster moves: 🔹 Penn Murfee, RHP, claimed off waivers by New York-NL.

🔹 Easton McGee, RHP, outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma.

🔹 Adam Oller, RHP, outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma.

🔹 Luis Torrens, C, outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma. — Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) October 31, 2023

Murfee, 29, is currently working his way back from surgery to repair his ulnar collateral ligament, which ended his 2023 campaign and could keep him out for most if not all of next season.

Featuring a funky delivery with a fastball in the high 80s and sweeping slider, Murfee was a reliable arm out of the bullpen for Seattle as a rookie in 2022, appearing in 64 games (69 1/3 innings). That season, he went 4-0 with a 2.99 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, eight holds, 76 strikeouts, 18 walks and 3.10 FIP. He also made two appearances in the playoffs, allowing a run on four hits and no walks over 2 2/3 innings.

In 2023, he pitched in 16 games for the Mariners, posting a 1-2 record with a 1.29 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, one hold, 16 strikeouts, 10 walks, and a 4.26 FIP over 16 games (14 innings). He landed on the injured list on May 6 with elbow inflammation, then again on June 12 after making just one appearance on June 11 following his initial return.

A native of Tennessee, Murfee was drafted in the 33rd round by the Mariners in 2018 after a college career at Santa Clara (2018) and Vanderbilt (2015-17). He converted from a position player to pitcher in college.

