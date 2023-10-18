Close
SHANNON DRAYER

Seattle Mariners Offseason: Key dates for the rest of 2023

Oct 18, 2023, 2:51 PM

Seattle Mariners general dugout...

A general view of the Seattle Mariners dugout before a 2002 game at T-Mobile Park. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY SHANNON DRAYER


Mariners Insider, Seattle Sports

If you plan to follow the Seattle Mariners or baseball in general in the offseason, you might want to keep this handy. Below, a list of key offseason dates in terms of roster building and the upcoming awards schedule.

Seattle Mariners Week That Was: Drayer’s insider look

Note, a few awards have yet to be assigned announcement dates.

Key Dates: Seattle Mariners offseason

OCTOBER

• Oct. 18 – Rawlings Gold Gloves Finalists announced

• Oct. 19 – Baseball Hall of Fame candidates for Contemporary Baseball Era Committee for managers, umpires and executives
• Oct. 30 – Recipient of 2023 Roberto Clemente Award announced prior to World Series Game 3

NOVEMBER

• Nov. 2 – Silver Slugger finalists announced
• Nov. 4 – Scheduled date of a potential World Series Game 7
• First day after World Series – Eligible players become free agents. First date that clubs may trade players.
• Fifth day after World Series – Free agents can negotiate and sign with any club beginning at 2 p.m.; last day for former club to tender qualifying offer to eligible players.
• Nov. 5 – Rawlings Gold Gloves winners announced on ESPN from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
• Nov. 5 – Arizona Fall League “Fall Stars” game
• Nov. 6 – BBWAA Awards finalists announced live on MLB Network from 3-5 p.m.
• Nov. 7-9 – General Managers Meetings in Scottsdale, Ariz.
• Nov. 9 – Silver Slugger Awards announced on MLB Network from 3-4 p.m.
• Nov. 11 – Arizona Fall League ends following championship game
• Nov. 13-16 – BBWAA Awards winners announced live on MLB Network from 3-4 p.m.
• Nov. 13 – Jackie Robinson Rookies of the Year announced
• Nov. 14 – Managers of the Year announced
• Nov. 14 – Eligible players must decide whether to accept Qualifying Offer from former club by 1:00 p.m.; reserve lists filed
• Nov. 15 – Cy Young Awards announced
• Nov. 16 – MVP Awards announced
• Nov. 17 – MLB Players Alumni Association’ Heart & Hustle Award announced on MLB Network
• Nov. 17 – Tender deadline
• Nov. 20 – Baseball Hall of Fame announces the BBWAA ballot

DECEMBER

• Dec. 4-7 – Winter Meetings in Nashville
• Dec. 5 – MLB Draft Lottery from the Winter Meetings
• Dec. 6 – Rule 5 Draft from the Winter Meetings

