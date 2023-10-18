Seattle Mariners Offseason: Key dates for the rest of 2023

If you plan to follow the Seattle Mariners or baseball in general in the offseason, you might want to keep this handy. Below, a list of key offseason dates in terms of roster building and the upcoming awards schedule.

Note, a few awards have yet to be assigned announcement dates.

Key Dates: Seattle Mariners offseason

OCTOBER

• Oct. 18 – Rawlings Gold Gloves Finalists announced

• Oct. 19 – Baseball Hall of Fame candidates for Contemporary Baseball Era Committee for managers, umpires and executives

• Oct. 30 – Recipient of 2023 Roberto Clemente Award announced prior to World Series Game 3

NOVEMBER

• Nov. 2 – Silver Slugger finalists announced

• Nov. 4 – Scheduled date of a potential World Series Game 7

• First day after World Series – Eligible players become free agents. First date that clubs may trade players.

• Fifth day after World Series – Free agents can negotiate and sign with any club beginning at 2 p.m.; last day for former club to tender qualifying offer to eligible players.

• Nov. 5 – Rawlings Gold Gloves winners announced on ESPN from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

• Nov. 5 – Arizona Fall League “Fall Stars” game

• Nov. 6 – BBWAA Awards finalists announced live on MLB Network from 3-5 p.m.

• Nov. 7-9 – General Managers Meetings in Scottsdale, Ariz.

• Nov. 9 – Silver Slugger Awards announced on MLB Network from 3-4 p.m.

• Nov. 11 – Arizona Fall League ends following championship game

• Nov. 13-16 – BBWAA Awards winners announced live on MLB Network from 3-4 p.m.

• Nov. 13 – Jackie Robinson Rookies of the Year announced

• Nov. 14 – Managers of the Year announced

• Nov. 14 – Eligible players must decide whether to accept Qualifying Offer from former club by 1:00 p.m.; reserve lists filed

• Nov. 15 – Cy Young Awards announced

• Nov. 16 – MVP Awards announced

• Nov. 17 – MLB Players Alumni Association’ Heart & Hustle Award announced on MLB Network

• Nov. 17 – Tender deadline

• Nov. 20 – Baseball Hall of Fame announces the BBWAA ballot

DECEMBER

• Dec. 4-7 – Winter Meetings in Nashville

• Dec. 5 – MLB Draft Lottery from the Winter Meetings

• Dec. 6 – Rule 5 Draft from the Winter Meetings

