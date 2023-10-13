Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Seattle Mariners Week That Was: Drayer’s insider look

Oct 13, 2023, 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:25 am

Seattle Mariners J.P. Crawford...

J.P. Crawford of the Seattle Mariners and Marcus Semien of Texas during a Sept. 28, 2023 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY SEATTLESPORTS.COM STAFF


SeattleSports.com

At times throughout the MLB offseason, Seattle Mariners insider Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports will go through the best baseball conversations on the air for her “Week That Was” podcast, adding her own insight along the way.

Three M’s hitting prospects are leading Arizona Fall League’s dominant team

Even though the Mariners sit at home while the playoffs take place, there has been plenty of intrigue to get to this week. After all, it’s going to be a pretty important offseason in Seattle, isn’t it?

Here’s a look at what is covered in the new episode of the podcast:

• Mariners broadcaster Aaron Goldsmith shares his wrap-up of what we saw from the M’s this season in a conversation from Brock and Salk.

• Mike Petriello of MLB.com and MLB Network joins Wyman and Bob to detail his view of the Mariners at season’s end from a national perspective.

• Brock and Salk discuss the big buzzword – sustainability – and what that looks like for the Mariners.

• MLB Network’s Jon Morosi discussed the playoffs and the upcoming offseason for the Mariners in his weekly chat with Wyman and Bob.

• Finally in a bonus conversation, Drayer catches up with SeattleSports.com’s Brandon Gustafson to talk about two big articles he wrote this week – one an offseason primer on the names the Mariners may be looking at this offseason, and the other on the message the M’s were sent by two of their AL West rivals reaching the ALCS (find links to both below).

Listen to the podcast at this link or in the audio player near the top of this post, and be sure to subscribe to Seattle Sports’ Mariners Hot Stove on your favorite podcast app so you never miss an episode.

