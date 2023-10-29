The Big Plays: Seattle Seahawks come back to beat Browns 24-20

The Seattle Seahawks didn’t just look pretty in their throwback uniforms on Sunday afternoon. They’re also sitting pretty after coming back to beat the Cleveland Browns 24-20 at Lumen Field.

Recap: Seahawks Win | What They Said | Instant Reaction | Stats | Standings

A timely late interception by Julian Love set up an amazing go-ahead touchdown pass from Geno Smith to rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, lifting the Seahawks to a win that pushes them to 5-2 on the season.

That record is mighty important as the San Francisco 49ers, who entered Sunday with the NFC West lead at 5-2, fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 31-17 shortly after Seattle’s game ended, meaning the Seahawks have officially taken over first place.

This Seahawks game, which was the first for Seattle to feature its 1990s throwbacks, was all over the place. The Hawks started out hot, then struggled throughout most of the second half on offense before getting a boost from a late takeaway to pull off the comeback.

Photos: See the Seattle Seahawks’ throwbacks in action

Let’s take a look at the big plays from the latest Seattle Seahawks win.

FIRST QUARTER

• The Seahawks seemed to get a boost from breaking out their throwbacks. Not only did rookie Jerrick Reed set the tone with a huge hit on the opening kickoff, but the offense took right off once it got the ball. Kenneth Walker III got the party started by hitting a huge hole provided by his offensive line for a big 45-yard run.

U Can't Touch This. 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/hMH6NKP77O — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 29, 2023

Just a few plays later, rookie Jake Bobo finished the job with a tricky 3-yard rush to the end zone, making a 90-degree turn to go through another wide open spot. The score made the undrafted Bobo the only rookie wide receiver in the NFL this year with both a receiving touchdown and rushing score, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

Run, Bobo, Run! For a touchdown! 😏 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/TNyhBnx0NG — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 29, 2023

• With Seattle out to an early 7-0 lead, the defense quickly gave the Hawks a chance to build on it. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks’ big season continued as he nailed Cleveland quarterback P.J. Walker for a strip sack, with Boye Mafe recovering the fumble to give Seattle the ball in Browns territory.

No soup for you! 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/45BCnHE3Ed — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 29, 2023

• Six plays later, Geno Smith made good on the opportunity provided by the defense. The Seahawks QB showed off his mobility to keep the play alive, then found Tyler Lockett for a typically beautiful 12-yard touchdown catch in the back corner of the end zone, making it 14-0 Seattle.

Ain’t nuthin’ but a G thang, baby. 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/tsuuMpSeSk — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 29, 2023

• Despite the rough start for the Browns, they weren’t about to lay down. Walker connected with David Njoku for an 18-yard TD pass, cutting the Hawks’ lead to 14-7.

• A busy first quarter finally wrapped up with a 32-yard field goal by Seattle’s Jason Myers, which was set up by this 43-yard over-the-shoulder catch by DK Metcalf on a dime from Smith.

SECOND QUARTER

• The Seahawks kept their lead at 17-7 as 2022 Pro Bowl cornerback Riq Woolen made his first interception of the year, ending a Browns drive that had just reached the red zone.

RIQ'S FIRST INTERCEPTION OF THE SEASON! 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/AjgCbs2zKn — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 29, 2023

• Unfortunately for the Seahawks, the Browns kept moving in the right direction after forcing a three-and-out. Kareem Hunt punched the ball in for a 1-yard touchdown run, cutting Seattle’s lead to 17-14 late in the second quarter.

Kareem Hunt with a goal line score makes it 17-14. 📺: #CLEvsSEA on FOX

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/Quwvdzpx7G pic.twitter.com/kpzuucv92F — NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2023

• Momentum remained on Cleveland’s side. The Seahawks looked primed to add some points right before halftime, but Smith was picked off in Browns territory by Martin Emerson Jr. as the Cleveland was able to keep its deficit to just three points at the break.

THIRD QUARTER

• The Browns wasted little time in the second half making it a brand new ballgame. Cleveland got another three-and-out from the Seahawks’ offense, and Njoku broke loose for a 41-yard gain on a screen pass to help set up a 25-yard Browns field goal by Dustin Hopkins that tied the game at 17.

• Geno Smith’s recent issues with interceptions continued as Maurice Hurst got a hand on a Seahawks pass and caught the ball off the tip to give Cleveland possession again against a suddenly tired Seattle defense. That allowed the Browns to hit another field goal, this time a 27-yarder, to move ahead 20-17.

Maurice Hurst tips it to himself! What a play by the big man 📺: #CLEvsSEA on FOX

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/Quwvdzpx7G pic.twitter.com/tRD0M6gLbm — NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2023

FOURTH QUARTER

• The Seahawks and Browns traded punts for most of the fourth quarter, but Seattle showed life as Julian Love made a huge interception after Walker’s pass deflected off the helmet of a blitzing Jamal Adams. Suddenly the Seahawks’ offense was in business with the ball at its own 43 with less than 2 minutes to go and a chance to take the lead with a touchdown.

• The short field is exactly what the Seahawks’ offense needed. A 27-yard pass to tight end Noah Fant was huge, and Smith-Njigba’s amazing catch-and-run to paydirt delivered the win at Lumen Field.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Wyman & Bob interview Seahawks legend Steve Largent

• Brock & Salk discuss Frank Clark’s return to Seahawks, his likely role

• Seattle Seahawks’ Carroll: Why Clark is back, impact of rookies recently

Follow @BrentStecker