Photos: See the Seattle Seahawks’ throwbacks in action

It’s been a long time coming, but the Seattle Seahawks throwbacks are finally here to turn back the clock.

Seahawks-Browns Inactives: Lockett, Adams in; Peters active for first time

For the first time in franchise history, the Seahawks took the field Sunday in throwback uniforms that hearken to the 1990s. For the big home game against the Cleveland Browns, Seattle ditched its usual dark blue and “Action Green” digs for the more classic royal blue look.

In this game, the Seahawks are wearing blue tops with silver pants and helmets. A certain shade of green is present, too, as an accent for the uniforms.

The #Seahawks WR’s getting in some work pregame in their throwback jerseys pic.twitter.com/vwnpNoS6kW — Seattle Sports (@SeattleSports) October 29, 2023

The throwback look isn’t limited to the uniforms themselves, though.

For starters, take a look at the photo gallery at the top of this post, which we’ll continue to update throughout the day.

Then there’s the Lumen Field turf, which got a makeover to look more like days of the Kingdome.

The new look is finally here. pic.twitter.com/S9rgXkg7op — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 28, 2023

There’s also new merch galore. Well, it’s an old school look, but new nonetheless.

This is how we do it. pic.twitter.com/HsbQJW87Ft — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 29, 2023

While this is the first time the Seahawks have broken the old threads back out, it won’t be the last. In fact, fans will only need to wait a month or so to see them again as the team announced this week that it will wear the same throwbacks on Thursday, Nov. 30 in primetime for a road game against the Dallas Cowboys.

More: Seattle Seahawks throwbacks to be used again Week 13 at Dallas

The radio broadcast of Sunday’s Seattle Seahawks game against the Cleveland Browns can be heard on Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, and the official mobile apps for Seattle Sports, KIRO Newsradio and the Seahawks.

For details on how to stream Seahawks Seahawks Radio Network broadcasts, click here.

Want to turn back the clock even more? Click here to listen to Seattle Seahawks legend Steve Largent join Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob this week for a conversation.

More on the Seattle Seahawks throwbacks

• Seahawks announce 1990s throwback uniforms for 2023 season

• Seahawks set when they will debut throwbacks on the field

• First Look: Seattle Seahawks reveal ’90s-era throwback uniforms

Follow @BrentStecker