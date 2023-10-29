Photos: See the Seattle Seahawks’ throwbacks in action

Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Oct 29, 2023, 12:19 PM | Updated: 1:58 pm

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 29: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on prior to taking a snap during the first quarter of a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 29: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks reacts to a call from game officials during the second quarter of a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 29: Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks scores a touchdown during the first quarter of a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 29: Boye Mafe #53 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates a stop during the second quarter of a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 29: Tariq Woolen #27 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates after a interception in the second quarter of a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 29: Dre'Mont Jones #55 of the Seattle Seahawks defends a pass from PJ Walker #10 of the Cleveland Browns in the first quarter of a game at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 29: DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks makes a catch over Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 29: Head coach Pete Carrol of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates a touchdown from Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks in the first quarter of a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 29: Jake Bobo #19 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter of a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 29: DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks fails to make a reception over Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 29: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks throws a pass against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 29: Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Seattle Seahawks runs with the ball during the first quarter of a game a at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 29: Jake Bobo #19 of the Seattle Seahawks scores a first quarter touchdown against the Cleveland Browns at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 29: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks runs onto the field prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 29: Kenneth Walker III #9 of the Seattle Seahawks runs onto the field prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 29: The Seattle Seahawks run onto the field prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 29: Jerrick Reed II #32 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates a first quarter stop against the Cleveland Browns at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 29: Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks takes to the field prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 29: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 29: Jarran Reed #90 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 29: DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks warms-up prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 29: A view of Lumen Field prior to a game between the Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 29: Kenneth Walker III #9 of the Seattle Seahawks runs with the ball during the first quarter of a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 29: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during warm-ups prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 29: Colby Parkinson #84 of the Seattle Seahawks takes to the field prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 29: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 29: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 29: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks looks on prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 29: Frank Clark #57 of the Seattle Seahawks warms-up prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 29: Offensive Coordinator Shane Waldron of the Seattle Seahawks looks on prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 29: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks looks on prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

It’s been a long time coming, but the Seattle Seahawks throwbacks are finally here to turn back the clock.

Seahawks-Browns Inactives: Lockett, Adams in; Peters active for first time

For the first time in franchise history, the Seahawks took the field Sunday in throwback uniforms that hearken to the 1990s. For the big home game against the Cleveland Browns, Seattle ditched its usual dark blue and “Action Green” digs for the more classic royal blue look.

In this game, the Seahawks are wearing blue tops with silver pants and helmets. A certain shade of green is present, too, as an accent for the uniforms.

The throwback look isn’t limited to the uniforms themselves, though.

For starters, take a look at the photo gallery at the top of this post, which we’ll continue to update throughout the day.

Then there’s the Lumen Field turf, which got a makeover to look more like days of the Kingdome.

There’s also new merch galore. Well, it’s an old school look, but new nonetheless.

While this is the first time the Seahawks have broken the old threads back out, it won’t be the last. In fact, fans will only need to wait a month or so to see them again as the team announced this week that it will wear the same throwbacks on Thursday, Nov. 30 in primetime for a road game against the Dallas Cowboys.

More: Seattle Seahawks throwbacks to be used again Week 13 at Dallas

The radio broadcast of Sunday’s Seattle Seahawks game against the Cleveland Browns can be heard on Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, and the official mobile apps for Seattle Sports, KIRO Newsradio and the Seahawks.

For details on how to stream Seahawks Seahawks Radio Network broadcasts, click here.

Want to turn back the clock even more? Click here to listen to Seattle Seahawks legend Steve Largent join Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob this week for a conversation.

Photos: See the Seattle Seahawks’ throwbacks in action