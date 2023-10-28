Listen: Wyman & Bob interview Seahawks legend Steve Largent

The Seattle Seahawks will debut their popular throwback uniforms this Sunday when they take on the Cleveland Browns at home.

The reveal of the uniforms has been so popular that the Seahawks have already announced they will wear them again next month in Dallas when they take on the Cowboys on Thursday Night Football.

One of the greatest players to ever don those uniforms is Steve Largent, a Hall of Fame receiver who set numerous NFL and franchise records during his time in Seattle.

Largent, whose number 80 has long been retired by the Seahawks, joined Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob on Friday ahead of the return of the throwback uniforms to discuss those jerseys and more.

“I think it’s fun,” Largent said of fan excitement around the uniforms. “It’s hard to believe that it’s been so many years since we put on those uniforms ourselves. But it has been. And it’ll be fun to watch the Seahawks wearing the old-timers’ jerseys.”

Both Largent and fellow former Seahawks player Dave Wyman admitted they were surprised at how many people seem to love the uniforms.

“I always liked the Seahawks colors, but I didn’t think it was necessarily cooler than anybody else’s jersey. I guess I didn’t really think about it very much,” Largent said. “But I liked our jerseys and I’m glad that they spend at least one weekend wearing them again. I think it’s a it’s a nice trend for the NFL.”

Largent admitted that it’s fun to see Seahawks fans still wearing his jersey, even though he’s been retired since 1989.

“It just brings a smile to my face, really,” he said. “I come to Seahawks games on a fairly regular basis and to see people wearing No. 80 jerseys is kind of funny to me. But I think it’s a real gesture on the part of Seahawks fans towards me and how they felt about me and how I felt about them.”

In one of the weirder sports coincidences of all time, Steve Largent and Tyler Lockett have nearly identical biographies.

Both Largent and Lockett were born and raised in Tulsa, Oklahoma and both were born on Sept. 28.

While Largent played collegiately at Tulsa and Lockett went to Kansas State like many members of his family, both wound up starring for the Seahawks.

Lockett is even a two-time winner of the Steve Largent Award, which the Seahawks say is ” is voted upon by players and given to the player or coach who best exemplifies the spirit, dedication and integrity of the Seahawks.”

Largent had plenty of praise for Lockett and the career he’s had with the Seahawks so far.

“The thing is not only is he not that fast and all that stuff, but he’s not that big either. I mean, he’s smaller than I am,” Largent, who was listed at 5 foot 11 and 187 pounds, said of the 5-10, 182-pound Lockett. “And yet he still catches the ball. And at the end of the day, that’s what a coach wants to have, that’s what a manager wants to have is a guy that can go out there and catch the football, get open and catch the football, and Tyler’s done that with great skill and aptitude.”

Listen to the full interview with Steve Largent at this link or in the player near the top of this story.

