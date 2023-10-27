Lockett and Adams questionable for Seahawks, Haynes doubtful

The Seattle Seahawks will have wide receiver DK Metcalf back this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns after he missed last week with hip and rib injuries, but the Hawks’ other star receiver is listed on the team’s final injury report of the week.

Tyler Lockett, who leads the team in receptions and is tied for the team lead in touchdown receptions, is listed as questionable to play this week with a hamstring injury.

Lockett didn’t participate in practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune reported that Lockett was participating at the start of Friday’s practice.

Lockett isn’t the only notable Seahawks player questionable to play as safety Jamal Adams is also in that boat.

Adams missed the first three games of the seasnon as well as all but one game last year with a quad injury. He returned in Week 4 but suffered a concussion early, but played each of the last two weeks.

The potential good news for Adams is he’s listed as having a knee injury rather than a quad injury.

Starting right guard Phil Haynes likely will miss another game as he’s doubtful with a calf injury that has bugged him most of the season. He missed Week 3 with that injury and was knocked out of action in Week 4 due to it as well. Haynes played every Seahawks offensive snap in Week 6, but was inactive last week against Arizona.

Should Haynes indeed be out, rookie Anthony Bradford would be in line for his fourth career start.

Rookie running back Kenny McIntosh is out as is defensive tackle Austin Faoliu due to knee injuries.

Some good news for the Seahawks is inside linebacker Bobby Wagner and running back Kenneth Walker III aren’t on the final injury report despite being non-participants Wednesday and Thursday.

