SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

Sounders clinch top-4 seed with 2-0 win over St. Louis City

Oct 21, 2023, 9:54 PM | Updated: 9:57 pm

Stefan Frei of Seattle Sounders during a game against Portland on June 3, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — Albert Rusnák and an own-goal by Tim Parker gave the Seattle Sounders a two-goal lead in the first half, and Stefan Frei made it stand up with his league-leading 14th clean sheet of the season Saturday night in a 2-0 victory over St. Louis City.

Seattle Sounders 2, St. Louis City 0: Summary

The Sounders clinched a top-four seed in the Western Conference with the win, and are the first team to beat conference-champion St. Louis City twice in its first season.

Seattle (14-9-11), which posted a 3-0 victory in the first matchup in St. Louis on April 8, ups its unbeaten streak to nine at 4-0-5. That ties Dallas for the longest current unbeaten run. It is the Sounders’ longest such streak since a club-record 15-match stretch from November 2020 to July 2021.

St. Louis City (17-12-5) finishes with 56 points in its first season, tied with the 1998 Chicago Fire for second most by an expansion team in league history. Los Angeles FC set the record at 57 in 2018.

Frei finished with five saves for the Sounders. Roman Bürki saved three shots for St. Louis City.

Rusnák took a pass from Cristian Roldan in the 23rd minute and scored for a sixth time this season to give the Sounders the lead. Parker’s own-goal came in the 38th minute.

St. Louis City fell one match short of becoming the fifth team in league history to score three or more goals in 10 home matches in a single season.

