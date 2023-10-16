Close
SEATTLE KRAKEN

Seattle Kraken F Brandon Tanev out at least a month with injury

Oct 16, 2023, 3:14 PM

Seattle Kraken Brandon Tanev...

Brandon Tanev of the Seattle Kraken is tended to by a trainer on Oct. 10, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Candice Ward/Getty Images)

(Candice Ward/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken will be without Brandon Tanev for at least a month after the forward sustained a lower body injury in last week’s season opener against Vegas.

Saturday: Blues get 2-1 shootout win over Seattle Kraken

The Kraken announced Monday that Tanev will miss four to six weeks.

“He competes so hard every night and brings pace and energy. He’s been a big part of our penalty kill, so all of those elements,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. “You hate to see guys with injuries, especially early on, but fact is it’s part of the game and we’ll be without him for a few weeks.”

Tanev was hurt on a hit by Vegas’ Brett Howden, which resulted in a match penalty for an “illegal hit to the head,” and a two-game suspension. Tanev buckled due to the hit and fell awkwardly with his left leg pinned underneath him as he fell to the ice.

The hit occurred six minutes into the third period of Vegas’ 4-1 victory.

Tanev had career-highs of 16 goals and 19 assists last season playing in all 82 games for the Kraken. Tanev missed more than half of the 2021-22 season due to a torn ACL in his knee.

