Seattle Kraken F Brandon Tanev out at least a month with injury

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken will be without Brandon Tanev for at least a month after the forward sustained a lower body injury in last week’s season opener against Vegas.

Saturday: Blues get 2-1 shootout win over Seattle Kraken

The Kraken announced Monday that Tanev will miss four to six weeks.

“He competes so hard every night and brings pace and energy. He’s been a big part of our penalty kill, so all of those elements,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. “You hate to see guys with injuries, especially early on, but fact is it’s part of the game and we’ll be without him for a few weeks.”

Tanev was hurt on a hit by Vegas’ Brett Howden, which resulted in a match penalty for an “illegal hit to the head,” and a two-game suspension. Tanev buckled due to the hit and fell awkwardly with his left leg pinned underneath him as he fell to the ice.

Brandon Tanev goes down following a collision with Brett Howden. Howden was given a 5-minute match penalty. pic.twitter.com/65xE5sjlOR — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 11, 2023

The hit occurred six minutes into the third period of Vegas’ 4-1 victory.

Tanev had career-highs of 16 goals and 19 assists last season playing in all 82 games for the Kraken. Tanev missed more than half of the 2021-22 season due to a torn ACL in his knee.

More on the Seattle Kraken

• John Forslund’s keys for Kraken to take next step

• The five biggest questions for this Kraken season

• NHL Pacific Division: Where do Kraken stand entering the season?

• Season Preview: Seattle Kraken now face expectations in loaded division