SEATTLE KRAKEN

Vegas’ Howden suspended for head shot on Kraken’s Tanev

Oct 11, 2023, 6:01 PM

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Brandon Tanev #13 of the Seattle Kraken lies on the ice after taking an illegal check to the head from Brett Howden #21 of the Vegas Golden Knights in the third period of their game at T-Mobile Arena on October 10, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Howden received a match penalty for the hit. The Golden Knights defeated the Kraken 4-1. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NHL suspended Vegas Golden Knights forward Brett Howden for two games without pay for an “illegal check to the head” of Seattle Kraken forward Brandon Tanev on Tuesday night.

Kraken lose opener 4-1 to defending champion Golden Knights

Howden will lose nearly $20,000 in pay, and that money will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

In the video explaining the reasoning behind the suspension, the NHL said Howden made Tanev’s head the primary target and that the hit was “avoidable.” The league also made the point of saying this was the first offense in Howden’s 280-game career.

Howden’s was given a match penalty for the hit, which occurred six minutes into the third period of the Knights’ season-opening 4-1 victory.

Vegas opened the night by raising its Stanley Cup championship banner to the rafters.

The Kraken will continue play on Thursday night with a 5 p.m. game in Nashville against the Predators, then wrap up a three-game opening road trip Saturday against St. Louis. Seattle will play its home opener Tuesday at Climate Pledge Arena against the Colorado Avalanche, who the Kraken beat in a seven-game series to open the playoffs last season.

Seattle Sports staff contributed to this post.

Vegas’ Howden suspended for head shot on Kraken’s Tanev