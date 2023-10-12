LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NHL suspended Vegas Golden Knights forward Brett Howden for two games without pay for an “illegal check to the head” of Seattle Kraken forward Brandon Tanev on Tuesday night.

Howden will lose nearly $20,000 in pay, and that money will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

In the video explaining the reasoning behind the suspension, the NHL said Howden made Tanev’s head the primary target and that the hit was “avoidable.” The league also made the point of saying this was the first offense in Howden’s 280-game career.

Howden’s was given a match penalty for the hit, which occurred six minutes into the third period of the Knights’ season-opening 4-1 victory.

Brandon Tanev goes down following a collision with Brett Howden. Howden was given a 5-minute match penalty. pic.twitter.com/65xE5sjlOR — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 11, 2023

Vegas opened the night by raising its Stanley Cup championship banner to the rafters.

The Kraken will continue play on Thursday night with a 5 p.m. game in Nashville against the Predators, then wrap up a three-game opening road trip Saturday against St. Louis. Seattle will play its home opener Tuesday at Climate Pledge Arena against the Colorado Avalanche, who the Kraken beat in a seven-game series to open the playoffs last season.

