Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE KRAKEN

NHL Pacific Division: Where do Kraken stand entering 2023-24 season?

Oct 4, 2023, 1:47 PM | Updated: 1:48 pm

Seattle Kraken Philiip Grubauer...

Seattle Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer makes a save against Ivan Barbashev of the Vegas in 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

Sorry, California. And good luck, Connor McDavid.

This isn’t your father or grandfather’s NHL expansion era following a season in which the Pacific Division was turned upside down by the league’s two newest franchises.

Season Preview: Seattle Kraken now face expectations in loaded division

The Stanley Cup resides in Las Vegas. And the Seattle Kraken made a giant leap from their inaugural season growing pains by falling one win short of reaching what would’ve been an all-expansion Western Conference Final matchup against the Golden Knights.

And there’s little indication of Vegas or Seattle experiencing a dropoff this year in a division that features a large gap between the top five and bottom three.

“We’re excited heading into the season. So are 31 other teams,” Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said. “But I think we’ve got reason to have faith in our group and trust in the players that we have. We’re going to put our best foot forward.

Seattle coach Dave Hakstol was more tempered in his outlook, especially given how the Kraken’s 100-point season translated into a fourth-place finish in the Pacific, enough to secure the first of the West’s two wild-card spots.

“Look up and down, and it’s as competitive or more competitive than it was last year,” Hakstol said. “You don’t just naturally pick up where you left off. You have to work to get back to that point, and I’m confident our group will do that.”

In Edmonton, McDavid and the Oilers are still smarting from being eliminated by Vegas in a six-game, second-round playoff series, a loss that came a year after reaching the West final.

“Definitely good lessons learned,” McDavid said.

Added teammate Leon Draisaitl: “We had two disappointing endings to our season, and we learned from it. There’s a reason we didn’t move on. There’s a reason we didn’t win. But we’re definitely not far away.”

The Oilers most certainly appear to be much closer than their two Canadian division rivals in Calgary and Vancouver.

The Flames finished ninth in the West, unable to overcome the offseason departures of Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau, while appearing to stagnate under the hardline coaching style of Darryl Sutter, who has been replaced by Ryan Huska.

With the exception of the Los Angeles Kings, who maintain a talented mix of veterans and youngsters, the NHL’s two other California teams, Anaheim and San Jose, are in various stages of rebuilding.

Sharks coach David Quinn dismissed the projections, despite facing the reality of opening the season minus defenseman Erik Karlsson (traded to Pittsburgh this summer) and forward Timo Meier, who was dealt to New Jersey before the deadline last season.

“I know what the outside hockey world thinks of where we’re going to finish this year,” Quinn said. “I would caution everybody because I really feel good about our group.”

ON THE RISE

Determining teams on the rise is a tough chore in a division in which the top four teams finished with 100 or more points, with not much drastically changing over the summer.

The Flames have a chance to improve after an unsettled season that included forward Jonathan Huberdeau struggling in his first year in Calgary.

“I think mentally, this summer was huge to get the confidence back,” said Huberdeau, whose 15 goals and 55 points were the 11th-year player’s fewest in a full season since 2014-15. “You can feel the energy around here. Coaching staff is great. … They’re going to demand a lot out of us. We’re going to push each other.”

In question down the road is what new Flames GM Craig Conroy does at the trade deadline with a roster featuring eight players on expiring contracts.

The Anaheim Ducks have a new coach in Greg Cronin and too much young talent to take a step back after finishing last in the overall standings in a season their 4.1 goals per outing allowed was the NHL’s worst since 1995-96.

ON THE DECLINE

The Kings added forward Pierre-Luc Dubois to an already deep and talented forward group. But the question is if that will be enough to offset questions in goal after the Kings lost Joonas Korpisalo, who signed with Ottawa.

L.A. is counting on the tandem of returning co-starter Pheonix Copley and offseason free-agent addition Cam Talbot. Copley had a 24-6-3 record in 37 games last year after previously combining to go 16-9-3 in 31 appearances over his four previous seasons.

Are the Canucks in regression entering their first full season under coach Rick Tocchet? The Canucks can’t get much worse following a year in which they opened 0-5-2 and endured a 5-15-1 midseason slump, can they?

ON THE HOT SEAT

Oilers GM Ken Holland made it no secret at the NHL Draft that he’s in it to win it entering the final year of his contract. And that places an emphasis on Edmonton coach Jay Woodcroft to build on what was a spotty first full season behind the bench.

PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

Edmonton, Vegas, Seattle, Calgary, Los Angeles, Anaheim, Vancouver, San Jose.

More on the Seattle Kraken

Burakovsky back on the ice a welcomed sight as Kraken open camp
Kraken ink star defenseman Vince Dunn to four-year extension
Kraken extend coach Dave Hakstol through 2025-26
Seattle Kraken sign 9-year vet Bellemare, bring back Borgen
Will Seattle Kraken offseason moves change system that led to playoffs?

Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken Matty Beniers...

The Associated Press

Season Preview: Kraken now face expectations in loaded division

The Seattle Kraken will begin the NHL season on Oct. 10 against Vegas. What do they look like as they aim to build off of their first playoff run?

1 day ago

Jessica Campbell Seattle Kraken...

Frank Sumrall

Kraken’s Jessica Campbell makes NHL history as preseason coach

Jessica Campbell served as a coach for the Seattle Kraken in a preseason game on Monday, capping off a week of historic firsts for women in the NHL.

8 days ago

Seattle Kraken Andre Burakovsky...

The Associated Press

Burakovsky back on the ice a welcomed sight as Kraken open camp

The Seattle Kraken hit the ice for the first time, and with them was winger Andre Burakovsky, who missed most of last season.

13 days ago

Seattle Kraken Vince Dunn contract extension...

Brandon Gustafson

Kraken ink star defenseman Vince Dunn to 4-year extension

The Seattle Kraken inked star defenseman Vince Dunn to a lucrative 4-year contract extension on Friday worth more than $7 million annually.

3 months ago

Seattle Kraken Dave Hakstol...

The Associated Press

Kraken extend coach Dave Hakstol through 2025-26 season

The Seattle Kraken on Wednesday signed coach Dave Hakstol to a contract extension through the 2025-26 season after he led the franchise to the second round of the playoffs in its second season.

3 months ago

Seattle Kraken Pierre-Edouard Bellemare...

Brent Stecker

Seattle Kraken sign 9-year vet Bellemare, bring back Borgen

The Seattle Kraken offseason rolled on Friday with two more moves, including the addition of a defensive-minded veteran forward.

3 months ago

NHL Pacific Division: Where do Kraken stand entering 2023-24 season?