The Seattle Kraken are set for a top-10 pick for the third time as they head into their fourth NHL Draft as a franchise.

The NHL held its draft lottery Tuesday at the NHL Network studios in Secaucus, New Jersey, and the Kraken received the eighth overall pick. Seattle ended up picking just about where it was slated to entering the lottery, jumping one spot after coming in with the ninth-best odds at the No. 1 pick at 5%. The Kraken went 34-35-13, finished 17 points off a playoff spot and fired head coach Dave Hakstol following a disappointing 2023-24 season.

The Kraken also have two second-, third- and seventh-round picks in the upcoming draft, one fourth- and sixth-rounders and no fifth-round picks.

The San Jose Sharks, who finished with the league’s worst record at 19-54-9, won the top pick. Boston University center Macklin Celebrini is the consensus top prospect and expected to go No. 1 overall.

The Sporting News ranks defenseman Sam Dickinson as the No. 8 prospect. The 17-year-old Dickinson spent the past two seasons playing for the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League. He had a breakout 2023-24 season with 70 points (18 goals, 52 assists) in 68 games.

Seattle previously picked second, fourth and 20th in their other three drafts. In 2021, the expansion Kraken were given the second pick and took centerman Matty Beniers. He won the Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie in 2022-23.

The Kraken made center Shane Wright the fourth pick the following year. Wright has played in eight NHL games in each of the past two seasons, including a promising run of five points (four goals, one assist) during five games this season after he was called in April.

Seattle selected winger Eduard Šalé with the 20th overall selection in last year’s draft. The 19 year old played a combined 49 games in the OHL this season in stints with the Barrie Colts and Kitchenger Rangers, compiling 38 points (15 goals, 23 assists).

