Thomas, Binnington lift Blues to a 2-1 shootout win over Kraken

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas scored and Jordan Binnington stopped all three shots in the shootout, lifting St. Louis to a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken in the Blues’ home opener on Saturday night.

Jordan Kyrou scored for St. Louis and Binnington had 28 saves in regulation and two in overtime.

Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle and Joey Daccord stopped 23 shots in regulation.

Seattle scored 40 seconds into the second period with a power-play goal by Schwartz, the former Blue who tipped Oliver Bjorkstrand’s shot by Binnington for a 1-0 lead.

It was Schwartz’s first goal in four games against his old team. The Kraken power play hadn’t scored on its previous six tries, including a five-minute major, this season.

Kyrou tied it 1-1 when he scored on a wrist shot from the slot after being fed by Thomas at 7:49 of the second.

A minor penalty by Vince Dunn gave St. Louis a power-play opportunity at 6:55 of the first period, but the team failed to score.

The Blues had a power play chance later in the period, one late in the second period and one early in the third period.

The Kraken penalty kill hasn’t allowed a goal in 11 attempts this season.

A goal by Dunn at 13:36 was disallowed because of goaltender interference by Jared McCann. The officials ruled McCann’s stick hit Binnington in the mask.

Matty Beniers, Bjorkstrand and Jordan Eberle missed in the shootout for Seattle. Brayden Schenn and Kyrou missed for St. Louis.

ICE CHIPS

The Blues are 34-19-2-1 all-time in their home openers. They have won their last four home openers. … The teams will meet again in Seattle on Jan. 26 before closing out the season series in the last regular-season game at Enterprise Center on April 14. … Nick Leddy played in his 100th game as a Blue. He was acquired from Detroit ahead of the 2022 NHL trade deadline.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Kraken: F Brandon Tanev (upper body) missed his second consecutive game. He suffered the injury in the season opener against Vegas on Tuesday.

Blues: LW Pavel Buchnevich (upper body) was hurt in the first period and did not return to play.

UP NEXT:

Kraken: Host Colorado on Tuesday night.

Blues: Host Arizona on Thursday night.

