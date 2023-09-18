The first week of this Seattle Seahawks season wasn’t the best for Pro Bowler DK Metcalf.

The fifth-year wide receiver lost his cool in the fourth quarter of Seattle’s season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and it cost his team 15 yards on a taunting penalty.

Seahawks beat Lions: What’s sticking with us the morning after

Metcalf was still feeling the effects on Saturday, receiving two fines of $10,297 each for his conduct against the Rams, per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll spoke at length last week about Metcalf’s issues with penalties, and said the two had a serious talk.

After Sunday’s overtime win over the Lions, though, Carroll was singing a much different tune about the 25-year-old wideout.

“You know, I was really proud of him and the way he performed this game,” the coach said Monday on Seattle Sports’ Pete Carroll Show. “He took a lot of heat last week from the way things went and all, and he had to make a real conscious effort to make sure that he was focused and everything was all right in front of him. He did a phenomenal job, and he was calm and poised.”

Carroll added that Metcalf was a “warrior” in the 37-31 victory, coming back into the game to play a big role despite suffering an injury to his ribs on the first series of the game.

Metcalf made a 16-yard catch to get the Seahawks to Detroit’s 1-yard line early in the first quarter, but he was crushed by two Lions defensive backs on a tackle at the goal line and was quickly deemed questionable to return.

Fortunately for the Seahawks, Metcalf did return, and made one of the biggest plays of the game: a 16-yard catch on third-and-6 in overtime that kept Seattle’s game-winning touchdown drive alive.

Seahawks Injury Updates: Carroll on Woolen, Adams and more

“He’s sore. I haven’t talked to him this morning but I bet he had a hard time sleeping,” Carroll said of Metcalf’s ribs. “He took a real shot, and literally got back in that game just totally on guts.”

Carroll gushed about both of the big catches Metcalf made in Detroit.

“It was a great catch, the one on the goal line when he gets smacked. That’s a terrific play. I don’t know how that wasn’t a touchdown, just wish they’d have given it to him for the hit that he took and all. But coming back, the third down one we got in the last drive – beautiful play, the catch and route.”

Carroll further complimented Metcalf on his route for the catch in overtime, comparing it to fellow star Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett, who is known for his exceptional route running.

“If you look at the details of that route, that’s what we’re talking about like Tyler (Lockett) always exemplifies. He did a great job.”

Metcalf finished the game with six receptions for a team-high 75 yards, and Carroll was clearly pleased with how he bounced back in Week 2.

“That’s where I see him at his best, and I’m really hoping that’s going to be a continued step that he takes and shows how he can elevate and really play a great football game,” Carroll said.

The Pete Carroll Show airs at 9:30 a.m. the morning after each Seattle Seahawks game during Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk. Listen to this week’s full edition in the podcast at this link or in the player near the top of this post.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• How Seahawks CBs Witherspoon, Tre Brown did in Week 2 win

• With Seahawks’ top OTs out, Geno and O-line nearly perfect in thrilling win

• Instant Reaction: Seattle Sports voices on OT win over Lions

• The Big Plays: Seahawks beat Lions 37-31

• Recap: Geno’s second TD pass to Lockett lifts Seahawks to win

Follow @BrentStecker