Roldan’s goal helps Seattle Sounders draw 1-1 with Dallas
Sep 16, 2023, 9:00 PM | Updated: 9:16 pm
(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Alex Roldan scored in the second half to rally the Seattle Sounders to a 1-1 draw with FC Dallas on Saturday night.
Seattle Sounders 1, FC Dallas 1: Summary
Roldan scored for the first time this season for the Sounders (11-9-9) when he took a pass from Reed Baker-Whiting in the 57th minute and found the net.
THE EQUALIZER.
Reed Baker-Whiting finds @Alex_Roldan8 for his first goal of the season! 🇸🇻#DALvSEA | #Sounders pic.twitter.com/19ADU1I2ko
— Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) September 17, 2023
Dallas (9-10-8) used a goal by Jáder Obrian to take a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute. Paul Arriola notched an assist on Obrian’s third goal this season.
Maarten Paes saved two shots for Dallas. Stefan Frei had one save for Seattle.
Dallas is 8-1-4 in its last 13 home matches with the Sounders, including the playoffs. Seattle has never scored more than one goal in any of the 13 contests.
Slick pass from RBW + great finish from @Alex_Roldan8 👌#DALvSEA | #Sounders pic.twitter.com/Pb1oyy1gP6
— Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) September 17, 2023
