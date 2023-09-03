Close
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

Sounders draw 2-2 as Timbers rally from two goals down

Sep 2, 2023

Seattle Sounders Portland Timbers Evander...

Evander of Portland Timbers during a game against the Seattle Sounders on June 03, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Dairon Asprilla and Evander da Silva Ferreira scored three minutes apart in the second half after Seattle’s Léo Chú was sent off for a red card and the Portland Timbers rallied for a 2-2 draw with the Sounders on Saturday night.

Seattle Sounders 2, Portland Timbers 2: Summary

Raúl Ruidíaz had a goal in the ninth minute and assisted on a score by Chú in the 30th as Seattle (11-9-8) took a 2-0 lead into halftime.

Disaster struck for Seattle after Chú was hit with a second yellow card in the 53rd minute, forcing the Sounders to play a man down the rest of the way.

Asprilla found the net for a fifth time this season when he took a pass from defender Zac McGraw in the 67th minute, pulling Portland (7-11-9) within a goal.

Evander used an assist from Juan Mosquera to score the equalizer. It was Evander’s seventh goal of the campaign.

Seattle had not scored multiple goals in a regular-season match at home since a 3-0 victory over St. Louis City in early April. The Sounders avoided losing three straight at home in all competitions for the first time in club history.

Stefan Frei had two saves for Seattle. David Bingham saved five shots for the Timbers.

Portland is 4-0-2 against the Sounders in the last six meetings. The Timbers were coming off a 2-0 home win over Real Salt Lake that ended a four-match losing streak — its longest skid since 2019.

Ruidíaz has scored 12 goals in 16 career matches against the Timbers, including the playoffs.

The Sounders are 2-5-4 in their last 11 matches at home.

Portland will host Los Angeles FC on Saturday. Seattle returns to action on Sept. 16 when it travels to play FC Dallas.

