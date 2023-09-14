How Eugenio Suárez keeps the good vibes in Mariners clubhouse

The Seattle Mariners picked up a crucial series win over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday to help boost their playoff chances.

Seattle Mariners’ Playoff Race: Where M’s stand after big series win

After the win, Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob caught up with a key part of the Mariners roster and culture – third baseman Eugenio Suárez.

Suárez is known for being “Good Vibes Only,” and that was a big part of his conversation with Wyman and Bob.

Bob Stelton asked Suárez if he feels like after a loss or tough game that he needs to try and keep things light and make sure his teammates are feeling OK.

“Yes, that’s exactly what I do. That’s exactly what I do every time,” Suárez said. “Even if we lost, I try to keep the ‘Good Vibes Only’ on the top of our minds. I try to tell everybody we’ve got to play game by game and every time we’ve lost, I try to tell them like, ‘Come (ready) tomorrow’ … I try to tell them, like, ‘Hey, don’t worry about it, we’ve got a chance to win tomorrow, so just keep going, keep going and try to keep the good vibes on the high level.’

“That’s our key. Stay together, keep the good vibes and try to win all days.”

Sometimes that involves being a jokester, Suárez said, and the end goal is the same every time.

“I try to do something like that (so my teammates) forget it real quick and they turn the page quick. That’s how I do it, that’s how I work,” he said. “Sometimes it’s frustrating because we’re trying to win all the games, but at the same time this is a game and I tell them we’ve got a chance (to win) tomorrow. We’ve got to go home, enjoy the night or day and come tomorrow with the same energy and win the game.”

Entering Thursday’s off day, the Mariners (81-65) hold the third American League wild card spot.

Suárez said that while he and the Mariners focus on their own games, they’re keeping tabs on the rest of the league.

“It’s funny, because I’ve been watching that a lot. I’ve been watching the games, too,” he said following Wednesday’s 3-2 win over the Angels. “So yeah, we needed (to win) this series like this today… It doesn’t matter what they’re doing, but we still put our eyes on and we watch the games.”

“We just want to come here and keep winning games like we did yesterday and today. That’s what’s more important for us right now,” Suárez later added.

Suárez was a key part of the Mariners’ playoff team last year, which ended the franchise’s lengthy playoff drought. He thinks this year’s club is even better.

“We’ve got a really good team this year. I bet that we’ve got a better team than last year. But the difference is we’ve got more starting pitching,” he said. “… They’ve got a lot of talent and they’ve been helping us a lot … That’s the big difference for us right now.”

Listen to the full interview at this link or in the player near the top of this story.

More on the Seattle Mariners

• Mariners Notebook: How Woo came up big; Kelenic’s other foot

• Start times for two Seattle Mariners playoff chase games changed

• ESPN’s Jeff Passan weighs in on what Mariners’ George Kirby said

• Drayer: With eyes opened, Mariners’ Kelenic makes his return

• Drayer: Seattle Mariners’ Kirby shows ‘better understanding’ after comments

Follow @TheBGustafson