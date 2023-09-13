Mariners’ Playoff Race: Where Seattle stands after big series win

The playoff race really is coming down to the wire, and the Seattle Mariners gave themselves a boost with a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

Julio’s RBI double, go-ahead run leads Mariners past Angels

The win didn’t just help the Mariners in the playoff race, but it gave them a much-needed series win after a disastrous 3-7 road trip to start the month of September.

The Mariners are now 81-65, which has them in the third American League wild card spot.

Later on Wednesday, the Texas Rangers face off with the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 3 of a four-game set that has major implications for the Mariners. The series finale comes Thursday, when the Mariners have an off day before hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Seattle Mariners Notebook: How Woo came up big; Kelenic’s other foot

With the win on Wednesday, the Mariners gave themselves a bit more cushion over the Blue Jays. The two teams were “tied” in terms of wins and losses entering Wednesday, but the Mariners currently own a tiebreaker over Toronto due to their respective records against their own divisions. That’s the second tiebreaker for playoff standings after head-to-head record. The Mariners and Blue Jays split their season series 3-3.

If the Blue Jays beat the Rangers, then Toronto, Seattle and Texas will all be tied at 81-65. The Rangers currently hold the tiebreaker over the Mariners due to a better head-to-head record (five wins for Texas to one for Seattle), but the teams have seven games remaining against each other over the final 10 games of the year. If Texas wins, however, then Toronto falls a half game back of Seattle while the M’s will trail Texas by half a game in the standings.

Something to note with the Rangers is they are expecting to be without ace Max Scherzer for the rest of the season and into the playoffs due to a strained shoulder muscle. The Rangers acquired the future Hall of Famer at the trade deadline.

That’s just the wild card race, though.

Current MLB Standings: Division | Wild Card

The American League West is anything but from out of reach for the Mariners, who are now one game back of the Astros, who face the Oakland A’s on Wednesday evening. Oakland, which has the second-worst record in baseball at 46-99, has given the M’s some surprising help by winning the first two games of the series in Houston.

Continuing the theme of tiebreakers, the Mariners clinched a season series win over the Astros earlier this year, which could give the M’s a boost in either the AL West race or the wild card race should the need arise.

Here’s a look at the standings after the Mariners’ win over the Angels.

American League Standings

• AL West

Houston: 82-64, +1 on Texas and Seattle

Texas: 80-64, -1 to Houston

Seattle: 81-65, -1 to Houston (behind Texas due to tiebreaker)

• Wild Card (top three make playoffs)



Tampa Bay: 90-57, +9 on Toronto

Texas: 80-64, +0.5 on Toronto

Seattle: 81-65, +0.5 on Toronto

Toronto: 80-65, -0.5 to Texas and Seattle

More on the Seattle Mariners

• Start times for two Seattle Mariners playoff chase games changed

• ESPN’s Jeff Passan weighs in on what Mariners’ George Kirby said

• Luis Torrens returns to Mariners, O’Keefe to paternity list

• Drayer: With eyes opened, Mariners’ Kelenic makes his return

• Drayer: Seattle Mariners’ Kirby shows ‘better understanding’ after comments

Follow @TheBGustafson