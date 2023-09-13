Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Julio’s RBI double, go-ahead run leads Mariners to 3-2 win over Angels

Sep 13, 2023, 4:34 PM | Updated: 6:26 pm

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 13: Luis Castillo #58 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after a strikeout during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on September 13, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 13: Teoscar Hernandez #35 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his RBI single during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on September 13, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 13: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates a run during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on September 13, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 13: Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners scores a run past Logan O'Hoppe #14 of the Los Angeles Angels during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park on September 13, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 13: Dylan Moore #25, J.P. Crawford #3, Julio Rodriguez #44 and Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners celebrate their 3-2 win against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on September 13, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 13: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates the 3-2 win against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on September 13, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 13: Dominic Canzone #8, Julio Rodriguez #44 and Teoscar Hernandez #35 of the Seattle Mariners celebrate their 3-2 win against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on September 13, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 13: J.P. Crawford #3, Ty France #23 and Dylan Moore #25 of the Seattle Mariners celebrate their 3-2 win against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on September 13, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 13: Manager Scott Servais #9 of the Seattle Mariners looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on September 13, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 13: Matt Brash #47 of the Seattle Mariners reacts during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on September 13, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 13: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners makes a play for an out against the Los Angeles Angels during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park on September 13, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 13: Luis Castillo #58 of the Seattle Mariners reacts with Teoscar Hernandez #35 during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on September 13, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 13: Luis Castillo #58 of the Seattle Mariners looks on during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on September 13, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 13: Luis Castillo #58 of the Seattle Mariners reacts during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on September 13, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 13: Luis Castillo #58 of the Seattle Mariners pitches during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on September 13, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 13: Josh Rojas #4 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after his run during the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on September 13, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Julio Rodríguez hit a run-scoring double and later scored the tiebreaking run after drawing an intentional walk, leading the playoff-contending Seattle Mariners to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

Seattle Mariners 3, Los Angeles Angels 2: Box score

Luis Castillo added six strong innings for the Mariners, who rebounded from Monday’s extra-innings loss to take two of three from Los Angeles.

Seattle kept pace in the AL West and AL wild card races, with Houston facing Oakland and Texas and Toronto playing each other later Wednesday.

“It was a series that we needed to win,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “It didn’t start off that great when we let the game Monday night get away from us, but credit to our guys.

“We just show up every day and get ready to compete. And whatever the game calls for, we have a group that really responds to that.”

Rodríguez lined an RBI double off the left-field wall in the third to put the Mariners on the board.

With two outs in the fifth and a 2-1 lead, Los Angeles intentionally walked Rodríguez despite Ty France being on first.

Rodríguez, batting .389 since Aug. 1, is just the third player in the majors this season to be intentionally walked without an open base.

“He has been one of the best in the game,” Angels manager Phil Nevin said. “I’m not going to let him beat us.”

Cal Raleigh and Teoscar Hernández made the Angels pay.

After Los Angeles brought in reliever Jimmy Herget, Raleigh lined an RBI single to right field to drive in France, who slid into home plate to beat the throw from Brett Phillips. Hernández then followed with an RBI single that deflected off second baseman Brandon Drury’s glove, scoring Rodríguez for a 3-2 lead.

“I really credit our guys behind Julio,” Servais said. “We are a complete team. It takes guys behind the star. You need guys to step up and have big at-bats, and they did.”

Castillo (13-7) allowed two runs and three hits in a 104-pitch outing. He struck out eight and walked three. The All-Star right-hander has won seven consecutive decisions and hasn’t lost since July 14.

“He has been the rock,” Servais said. “He has put together just an unbelievable season after doing what he did last year to lead us into the playoffs.

“He’s the epitome of consistency.”

Los Angeles threatened against Justin Topa in the seventh, putting runners on first and second with no outs. But Topa escaped the jam, highlighted by a pickoff that caught Jordyn Adams in a rundown between second and third.

The Angels again put the tying run on second in the eighth, but Matt Brash struck out Matt Thaiss to end the inning.

Andrés Muñoz worked the ninth for his 13th save. Raleigh ended the game by throwing out Phillips at second base.

“What an awesome way to end the game for a catcher,” Servais said. “Cal has done the walk-off homer. Now he’s done the walk-off caught stealing.”

Phillips hit a solo homer in the third and Drury added an RBI double in the fourth. José Suarez (1-3) took the loss for the Angels, who used seven pitchers in a bullpen day.

STREAKING

Hernández extended his on-base streak to 28 games. It’s the longest on-base streak by a Mariners player since Robinson Canó went 34 games in 2016.

Angels rookie Nolan Schanuel reached base safely for the 20th consecutive game to start his career.

OHTANI WATCH

Angels star Shohei Ohtani missed his 10th consecutive game as he continues to deal with a right oblique strain.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: OF Jo Adell is slated to play Friday for Triple-A Salt Lake in his first game since landing on the IL with a left oblique strain two months ago.

Mariners: OF Jarred Kelenic was out of the lineup for a second straight day after fouling a ball off his right foot in Monday’s game. X-rays were negative, but manager Scott Servais said they wanted to give him added rest with an off day Thursday.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Griffin Canning (7-6, 4.34 ERA) faces Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (5-3, 3.47) on Friday to open a three-game series in Anaheim.

Mariners: RHP George Kirby (10-9, 3.48 ERA) goes against Dodgers rookie RHP Bobby Miller (9-3, 3.98) to begin a three-game set in Seattle.

Seattle Mariners’ Playoff Race: Where M’s stand after big series win

