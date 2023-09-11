Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BROCK AND SALK

Seahawks Injuries: ‘Really good chance’ Witherspoon could debut

Sep 11, 2023, 3:03 PM | Updated: 3:18 pm

Seattle Seahawks Devon Witherspoon...

Devon Witherspoon walks on stage after being drafted fifth overall by the Seattle Seahawks. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

(David Eulitt/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Seahawks suffered a few worrisome injuries in their Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but there is some hope on that front going into Week 2.

Carroll on Seahawks’ rough opener: ‘We gotta get our act together’

Devon Witherspoon, the No. 5 overall NFL Draft pick last April by Seattle, may make his pro debut when the Seahawks go to Detroit next Sunday to face the Lions.

“It’s a really good chance,” Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Monday on Seattle Sports. “He’s gotta make it through the week. He’ll practice full all week long and he’ll be practicing to play.”

Witherspoon, a cornerback out of Illinois, has been dealing with a hamstring strain going back to the early days of training camp.

Here are a few more injury updates provided by the head coach on Monday’s Pete Carroll Show.

Trouble with tackles

The Seahawks have two standout offensive tackles beginning their second year in the NFL, and neither of them finished Week 1 on the field.

“We’ve got some work to do,” Carroll said about the team’s health at tackle.

Charles Cross, the team’s first-round pick in 2022, and Abraham Lucas, a third-rounder last year, each are dealing with lower-body injuries.

“Charles hurt his toe. He’s a big man so we gotta see how he takes to that during the week. We won’t know for a while,” Carroll said. “With Abe, it’s just an old knee thing that he’s got going on. He’s got an aggravation kind of deal that he’s dealing with and we just gotta see how he handles it. It just got really uncomfortable late in the game and he had to come out.”

Carroll added in a Monday afternoon press conference that both players are considered day-to-day.

Close calls

Both veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett and second-year edge rusher Boye Mafe appear to be OK after some scary looking incidents against the Rams.

Lockett took a hard shot and was checked for a concussion, while Mafe’s knee was twisted on a play.

On Lockett, Carroll said: “He got whacked. I don’t know if you guys saw that hit – he got whacked pretty good. He held on just fine, made it through the protocol and he was fine afterwards so no problems. We’ll see how he does this morning, I haven’t heard anything different to that.”

As for Mafe: “Mafe got torqued one time, just really frightening torque job by the tackle and his knee got twisted, but he came back and played in the game, did a really good job.”

The Pete Carroll Show airs live at 9:30 a.m. the day after each Seahawks game on Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk. Listen to this week’s full episode in the podcast at this link or in either of the video and audio players near the top of this post.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

Rost: What went wrong for Seahawks in shocking Week 1 loss?
Seahawks look improved vs run, but pass D bullied by Rams
Instant Reaction: What’s to make of troubling loss to Rams?
The Big Plays: Video highlights from 30-13 loss to LA Rams
Recap: LA Rams thump Seattle Seahawks 30-13 in season opener

Brock and Salk podcast

Brock and Salk

Seattle Seahawks Pete Carroll...

Brent Stecker

Seahawks’ Carroll on rough opener: ‘We gotta get our act together’

On Seattle Sports' Pete Carroll Show, the Seattle Seahawks head coach shared his thoughts coming out of a disappointing Week 1 loss.

15 hours ago

Seattle Mariners All-Star Game Shohei Ohtani...

Brandon Gustafson

Where Passan thinks Mariners stand in Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes

Here's what ESPN's Jeff Passan said when asked by Brock & Salk about the odds of Shohei Ohtani joining the Seattle Mariners this offseason.

3 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: How can the Seattle Seahawks acquire Kansas City Chiefs DL Chris Jones?

What would it take for the Seattle Seahawks to acquire Kansas City Chiefs DL Chris Jones? Mike Salk was joined by ESPN’s Brady Henderson to talk about the Seahawks and what it might potentially take for the team to trade for the Chiefs holdout. Is it even possible for them to put a package together […]

4 days ago

Seattle Mariners Bryan Woo...

Brandon Gustafson

Dipoto talks Mariners’ ‘pooped’ bullpen, lessons Woo is learning

Jerry Dipoto discussed the recent usage and struggles of the Seattle Mariners' bullpen as well as Bryan Woo's workload with Brock & Salk.

5 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Jerry Dipoto reacts to the Seattle Mariners as the playoff chase heats up

During his weekly segment on Brock and Salk, Seattle Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto reacts to the Seattle Mariners last week of games and what the push to the playoffs will look like inside that clubhouse. Listen to Brock and Salk, weekdays from 6am to 10am on Seattle Sports 710am!

5 days ago

Seattle Seahawks...

Brandon Gustafson

Mark Sanchez: ‘So much meat on the bone’ for Seahawks in 2023

"There's so much room for these guys to grow," FOX Sports' Mark Sanchez said of the Seattle Seahawks. "If I'm a Seattle fan, I'm fired up."

5 days ago

Seahawks Injuries: ‘Really good chance’ Witherspoon could debut