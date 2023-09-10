Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

The Big Plays: Seahawks lose 30-13 to LA Rams in Week 1

Sep 10, 2023, 4:28 PM | Updated: 6:08 pm

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith...

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith attempts a pass against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 10, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

It’s not about where you start but instead where you finish. That being said, the Seattle Seahawks certainly could have started the 2023 season better.

Despite leading at halftime, the Seahawks were shut out in a disastrous second half and lost 30-13 to the NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams.

Recap: Seahawks lose | Injuries | Instant Reaction | Box score

While the first half was promising, Seattle struggled with penalties, injuries and a lack of execution in the final two quarters as the Rams took control.

The Seahawks will look to rebound in Week 2 on the road in a 10 a.m. matchup against the Detroit Lions, who will be well-rested after opening the year Thursday with a 21-20 win over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Seahawks improve vs. run, but pass D bullied by Rams

So what were the big plays from the Seahawks’ Week 1 game at Lumen Field? Watch them all below.

Big Plays: Seattle Seahawks vs. LA Rams

First quarter

• Kyren Williams got the Rams on the board first with a 1-yard touchdown run to cap a long drive.

Second quarter

• The Seahawks answered with DK Metcalf shaking his coverage for an easy 10-yard TD pass from Geno Smith.

• Returning Seahawks defensive lineman Jarred Reed makes his presence known with a big blocked field goal.

And if you think you were excited about that play, check out Pete Carroll’s reaction.

Third quarter

• Even though former Eastern Washington star Cooper Kupp is currently on injured reserve for Los Angeles, the Rams still have a wide receiver with local ties racking up receptions. Puka Nacua, who played in college for the UW Huskies, was a prime target all day for Los Angeles QB Matthew Stafford, including on this 5-yard reception on third-and-4 that kept a scoring drive alive. Nacua finished with a game-high 10 receptions on 15 targets for 119 yards, which tied with teammate Tutu Atwell for most on the day.

• Seven plays after Nacua’s catch, Williams found paydirt again on a 7-yard run that put the Rams up 14-13.

Fourth quarter

• Though the Seahawks came up with two straight stops at the 1, they couldn’t find a third as Cam Akers took it in for a score on fourth down, giving the Rams an important two-score lead of 24-13 inside the final 10 minutes.

The Rams tacked on two field goals in the fourth quarter to win by 17 points.

