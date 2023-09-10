One word kept coming up after the Seattle Seahawks dropped their Week 1 game to the Los Angeles Rams 30-13: troubling.

What was so troubling? The voices of Seattle Sports make sense of it all in our weekly instant reactions.

• Mike Salk – Brock and Salk

Let’s hope this was a wake up call. After a hopeful offseason, an impressive preseason and a lot of excitement, the Seahawks laid an absolute egg.

What was troubling? It might be easier to name the few things that weren’t.

There were some parts of this team that we knew were concerning, specifically the defensive line and the ability to stop the run. But after a demoralizing Week 1 loss at home, that might third or fourth on the list.

They failed to generate any pressure on Rams QB Matthew Stafford. Sacks don’t always tell the whole story but the Seahawks were shutout in that department.

Seahawks improve vs. run, but pass D bullied by Rams

They failed to generate much offense after their first two drives, ultimately ending their day with DK Metcalf losing his cool and Geno Smith battered and bruised.

Their vaunted group of newcomers produced very little with Dre Jones largely invisible and the rookie class playing just a small, supporting roll. And their health gave up throughout the game in a way that seemed to indicate they were the ones taking the licking rather than giving it.

Week 1 of the NFL season is deceiving. Always is. But watching the lost, defeated countenances on the sideline with a few minutes left to play, this team will need to look themselves in the mirror and bring a completely different effort next week against a much more talented Lions team on the road.

• Bob Stelton – Wyman and Bob

This was certainly not what anybody expected for the Seahawks season opener. Unfortunately, there is very little silver lining to cling to in this game. The reality is, the Hawks were dominated in every phase of this one. They were crushed in time of possession, total yards, passing yards, and most importantly the scoreboard.

A couple of the bright spots were the run defense, holding the Rams to under 100 yards on the day. That is something that will hopefully continue, and will be great to see considering they were absolutely disastrous against the run last season. Also, great to see Jarran Reed come up with a blocked field goal.

Other than that, very little to smile about, but it’s Game 1 of 17 and I’m still expecting that this will ultimately be a good team when it’s all said and done.

• Brock Huard – Brock and Salk

Pete Carroll has probably had some brutal season and home openers at some point in his head coaching career, but that was an unfamiliar whooping.

The Rams were the hitter, the Hawks were the hittee. The Rams dictated, the Hawks reacted.

The Rams went 5 for 5 on their opening drive on third down, and you could feel their confidence and belief grow. And while Seattle was balanced and efficient offensively in the first half, the losses of their two starting tackles and wide receiver Tyler Lockett were monumental.

First games can be dangerous to overreact to, but they are also illuminating – and in this case, very humbling.

• Mike Lefko – Wyman and Bob

Everything just kind of disappeared in the second half. A halftime lead turned into a deficit as the Seahawks were outscored 10-0 and outgained 147-10 in the third quarter. The offense couldn’t muster a drive over four plays (and for more than 10 yards) in the second half. A quick glance at the box score, and it’s easy to see the domination in all facets of the game for the Rams in this one.

A combination of no pass rush and communication issues on the second tier led to Matthew Stafford having a picnic in the pocket, and he carved up the Seahawks over the middle with a 12-of-16, 135-yard performance between the hash marks. Add on the fact that the Rams were without their most potent receiving weapon in Cooper Kupp and it becomes even more troubling that the Seahawks’ defense couldn’t slow down or stop the Rams’ offense when they needed to in the second half.

Injuries to both offensive tackles are concerning, as well. Charles Cross was the model of consistency last year, playing all but two snaps in 2022, and those spots are so vital to a Seahawks team that will need its offense to carry it again this season.

Week 1 doesn’t always reflect how a season plays out – just look around the league this week – but for the only sample size we have, it was not a good indicator for how 2023 could be.

