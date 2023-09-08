Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

STACY ROST

Rost: 2 top Seahawks defenders make predictions for Week 1

Sep 8, 2023, 9:44 AM

Seattle Seahawks DK Metcalf...

DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks makes a reception on Sept. 12, 2022. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY STACY ROST


Bump & Stacy, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Seattle Sports

The return of the NFL season has already brought one surprise: the Lions’ 21-20 win over the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, the latter of whom hadn’t lost a season opener since 2014. Few people called Detroit’s win, but those who did had a chance to revel not only in the win but in their own prediction. Because let’s face it: calling your shot is sometimes just as fun as the heart-pumping, fast-paced NFL action itself.
What Julian Love said about Seattle Seahawks’ secondary before Week 1

During this week’s episode of The Huddle, we asked two Seahawks guests, Riq Woolen and Julian Love, to make a prediction for Week 1’s matchup against the Rams.

Riq Woolen’s prediction for Week 1

We asked Woolen to make a prediction for any player besides himself. His answer?

“DK. I believe he’s gonna go for 100 yards this game,” Woolen said.

No disrespect meant to the Rams — we threw out 100 receiving yards as an option for a prediction — but let’s take a closer look at the Rams’ secondary. Because a big day on offense could be in store, after all.

The Rams and Seahawks are two of the youngest teams in the NFL, but the Rams secondary is especially inexperienced. Gone is All-Pro corner Jalen Ramsey, now with Miami. In his place is a combination of Cobie Durant (2022 fourth rounder), Ahkello Witherspoon and Derion Kendrick (2022 sixtth rounder). Jordan Fuller and Russ Yeast (2022 seventh rounder) are the starting safeties, alongside backup John Johnson.

The Rams allowed the 12th-most passing yards per game last season (though that was still on a defense with a few now-departed veterans). Pro Football Focus has Kendrick as the second-worst graded corner in 2022 (43.7). Making matters worse for the defense as a whole, PFF also has the Rams with the lowest-ranked linebacker unit.

As a secondary, the Rams feel like a group primed for an explosive game from Seahawks receivers (and if Smith didn’t spread the ball around as much as he does, Metcalf would be an easy Week 1 start for fantasy owners). As a team, they’re tougher to predict. They’ve got a fortified offensive line and a returning pair of stars.

“I think the question (of how good they’ll be) depends on whether you’re asking externally or internally,” Rams play-by-play voice JB Long told The Huddle Thursday. “Internally they’ve had this kind of steady, balanced swagger that makes me think they have something up their sleeve. And I believe the Rams with Sean McVay back in a good place, with Aaron Donald on the field, with Matthew Stafford instead of John Wolford or Baker Mayfield quarterbacking against the Seahawks, they have every reason to believe they are going to be a team that can contend in an NFC that’s wide open. Whether or not that belief in themselves is validated by the roster they have with 15 rookies, many of whom you’ll see on Sunday, remains to be seen. But it feels like they’ve got something up their sleeve, I just don’t know what that is.”

Julian Love’s 2023 prediction for the defense

Seahawks safety Julian Love opted to look a bit further ahead than Week 1 and instead made a season-long prediction.

“I’m not gonna go individual, I’ll go defense,” Love said. “I think we’re gonna be top five in turnovers in the league this year. That’s a mark that I think with the talent we have is attainable. I think that’s what we see ourselves doing.”

The Seahawks have evert reason to believe their secondary can be their biggest strength defensively this season. They just need to get healthy, first. Safety Jamal Adams and corner Devon Witherspoon, the latter of whom returned to practice this week, remain sidelined.

The Seahawks were 10th in total takeaways last season (25) thanks to a standout rookie campaign from 2022 fifth-rounder Riq Woolen, who tied as a league leader in interceptions. Quandre Diggs continued his consistent production, taking four picks for his fifth consecutive season with at least three interceptions. Starting nickel Coby Bryant meanwhile had four forced fumbles.

As far as what a top-five team would look like, that number is closer to 30. Dallas led the league in total takeaways last season with 33 (16 interceptions and 17 forced fumbles). Rounding out the top five were the Patriots (30), 49ers (30), Bills (27) and Texans (27).

Catch the first hour of The Huddle at this link or in the audio player near the top of this story.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

Mark Sanchez: ‘So much meat on the bone’ for Seahawks in 2023
• K.J. Wright’s Seattle Seahawks predictions for 2023 season
• Huard: The 2 surprises from Seattle Seahawks’ Week 1 depth chart
• GM Schneider: Seahawks’ most improved position is DBs
• NFL Network’s Wyche: Chris Jones to Seahawks ‘would make a lot of sense’
• In Seahawks return, Bobby Wagner still feels at top of his game
• Rost on Seahawks: Making the case for each team to win NFC West
• Huard: Why is Seattle Seahawks’ ‘home run’ Geno deal now a ‘grand slam?’

Bump & Stacy Show

Stacy Rost

Seattle Seahawks 49ers...

Stacy Rost

Rost on Seahawks: Making the case for each team to win NFC West

Can the Seattle Seahawks return to the top of the NFC West in 2023? Stacy Rost makes the case for and against winning for the division's four teams.

4 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith Tyler Lockett...

Stacy Rost

Rost: Seahawks strengths and weaknesses on offense, defense

Stacy Rost of Bump and Stacy break down the Seattle Seahawks' strengths and weaknesses on both sides of the ball entering 2023.

8 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba...

Stacy Rost

Rost’s Seattle Seahawks Q&A: Rookies, offense, and the IR

With the Seattle Seahawks preparing for Week 1 of the NFL season on Sept. 10, Stacy Rost answers three questions from social media.

10 days ago

Seahawks Jamal Adams...

Stacy Rost

Rost: With Seahawks’ Jamal Adams off PUP, 2 things to keep in mind

Former All-Pro strong safety Jamal Adams is back with the Seattle Seahawks after coming off the PUP list. Stacy Rost on what it means.

15 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Pete Carroll...

Stacy Rost

Seahawks Preseason: What’s real, and what are overreactions?

Bump and Stacy look at four things that stand out from the Seattle Seahawks' preseason and determine if it's an overreaction or something we’re not talking about enough.

18 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith...

Stacy Rost

Bump & Stacy’s bold predictions for Seahawks and rest of NFC West

With less than a month to go until the start of the NFL regular season for the Seattle Seahawks, Seattle Sports' Bump and Stacy make predictions for all four teams in the NFC West.

21 days ago

Rost: 2 top Seahawks defenders make predictions for Week 1