When it comes to the Seattle Seahawks in 2023, NFL Network reporter Steve Wyche sees a team ready to surprise people.

Rost on Seahawks: Making the case for each NFC West team to win division

“Seattle, to me, is a team that no one’s talking about,” Wyche said Tuesday to Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk, “that’s just laying there like the lioness getting ready to pounce while all the other male lions are roaring and creating all of this ruckus, but they’re the ones who are going to get the kill.”

Wyche credits an offense led by quarterback Geno Smith for at least some of his optimism about the Hawks this year.

“I just think Geno is going to be better. Is he going to be a 4,500-yard passing guy? No, that’s not what the Seahawks do. But I think he’s going to be more efficient, I think they’ll hit more big plays, and I think this offense could be dangerous,” Wyche said.

So when Wyche puts together what he sees in the Seahawks with what the NFL landscape looks like, he sees a big opportunity for Seattle.

“Is this the year you make your move and do something like Chris Jones?” Wyche posed, referring to the four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle who is currently holding out from the Kansas City Chiefs. “… It would make a lot of sense. It would make a lot of sense.”

How Chris Jones would fit with Seahawks

Coming off a 9-8 season and surprise playoff appearance in 2022, the Seahawks are looking to take the next step this year with a core of talented young players and some star veterans in key spots. But they need to make a significant improvement on defense to become a true contender.

That’s where a trade for Jones could come into play if the 29 year old’s contract dispute with Kansas City isn’t resolved.

“The Seahawks are an organization that plays the long game. They play the fairways more than they play the greens a lot,” Wyche said. “… You say to yourself, could this be the window? We talked about how the NFC, the water’s more in the in the shallow end of the pool in terms of top-heavy talent.”

When it comes to Jones, Wyche said “this might be something where they wait a month, they wait four weeks to see if he’s still available and say, ‘Yep, we’re looking like this is the year to do it (where) we make the move.'”

As for how Jones would figure into the Seahawks’ defense, Wyche can envision a good fit.

“Seattle, just kind of looking at it how they could use him, Jones has played primarily on the edge the past couple of years,” Wyche said. “Seattle could use him kind of at the hybrid 5-technique, hybrid 6- and 7-technique of what they do defensively.”

Listen to the full Brock and Salk conversation with NFL Network’s Steve Wyche in the podcast at this link or in the player near the top of this post.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Huard: Why Seattle Seahawks’ ‘home run’ Geno Smith deal is now a ‘grand slam’

• In Seahawks return, Bobby Wagner still feels at top of his game

• Seahawks place WR Dareke Young on IR; Witherspoon update

• Rost: Seahawks strengths and weaknesses on offense, defense

• K.J. Wright: Can Jamal Adams make Seattle Seahawks a Super Bowl contender?

Follow @BrentStecker