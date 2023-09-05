The Seattle Seahawks are looking to take the step forward from surprise playoff team in 2022 to legitimate contender in 2023. Naturally, they will need to see improvement at certain position groups to make that happen.

The architect of the team, general manager John Schneider, has one position in mind that’s most likely to make a leap.

Schneider joined Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob on Tuesday, and when asked what position group has made the most improvement, he put the spotlight on defense.

“Well, I’d have to say comparable to last year it would be the defensive backfield,” said Schneider, who along with head coach Pete Carroll is in his 14th year with the Seahawks. “We’re excited about the group that’s been put together there and the development they’ve showed, the confidence, especially compared to, like I said, last year at this time.”

Schneider then went through a number of names of various experience and tenure with the team, including newcomers Julian Love and first-round rookie Devon Witherspoon.

“Michael Jackson’s improvement, Tre Brown, adding Julian Love, you have ‘Diggsy’ (Quandre Diggs), obviously, Artie Burns had a nice camp for us. And then getting Tariq (Woolen) and adding ‘Spoon’ in the draft, Coby Bryant finished the season with (70) tackles, a bunch of forced fumbles.”

In finishing his answer, Schneider touched on two areas of the team where transactions could still be made.

“I spoke on this yesterday, (we’re) constantly on the hunt for offensive linemen and defensive linemen,” he said. “There’s basically just a lack of numbers at those positions in professional football. But I think when you talk to college recruiters, they would tell you the same coming out of high school, so very cyclical at this time.”

Not concerned about “Spoon”

Of the defensive backs that Schneider referenced, Witherspoon may be the most intriguing. The No. 5 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the talented cornerback just returned to practice after missing time due to a hamstring injury.

Is there a concern that he’ll begin his career behind the 8-ball as a result? Not for Schneider.

“I think one of the primary reasons we drafted ‘Spoon’ was because of his anticipation, his feel for route concepts, his awareness,” the GM said. “When he was practicing, he was playing inside, he was playing the nickel spot primarily where Coby played last year, and he was doing a great job. He’s a guy from a studying and work ethic standpoint that you don’t worry about at all. If it was a guy that we had drafted just purely on height, weight, speed and physical tools only, then that would be a concern.”

Listen to the full Wyman and Bob conversation with Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider in the podcast at this link or in the player near the top of this post.

