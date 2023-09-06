Huard: The 2 surprises from Seattle Seahawks’ Week 1 depth chart

We’re just days away from the Seattle Seahawks’ Week 1 opener against the Los Angeles Rams, and the Hawks have dropped their first depth chart of the regular season.

During Wednesday’s Brock and Salk on Seattle Sports, former NFL quarterback Brock Huard shared what stood out to him about the Seahawks’ depth chart.

It starts on defense at a very key position.

“Tre Brown beat out Mike Jackson,” Huard said of one of the team’s two outside cornerback spots. “Mike Jack had an unbelievable offseason and Mike Jack coming into training camp was the talk of camp. (Seahawks coach) Pete Carroll was so excited about what ‘Thriller’ had done.”

It apparently wasn’t enough as Brown is listed as the team’s starting left cornerback opposite Pro Bowler Riq Woolen. Jackson is listed as Woolen’s backup on the right side while Brown is ahead of No. 5 overall pick Devon Witherspoon and the recently-acquired Kyu Kelly, another rookie who was drafted in the fifth round out of USC by the Ravens.

Huard thinks Brown beating out Jackson goes back to the Seahawks’ “Always Compete” mentality under Carroll.

“If you’re going to preach competition and that is going to be the staple of your team when 41% of your roster is first- and second-year players, then you know what you’ve got to do? You’ve got to back up that talk. You’ve got to walk that talk,” Huard said. “And when somebody beats out the other guy and it’s pretty clear to the room, it’s pretty clear to the DB room … like, ‘Yeah, Tre Brown was better than Mike Jack in these three preseason games,’ then guess what? You’re going to run out with the starters on Sunday. You’re going to get first crack at it because I don’t think Devon Witherspoon is going to play (due to injury).”

“I think the big move there is you’ve got to honor what Tre did,” Huard later added. “He went out there and competed his tail off, he fought and scratched and clawed and he won that job and he’s going to at least get it (Week 1).”

There was one other depth chart shocker, this one on offense.

“The other little surprise was to see DeeJay Dallas No. 2 (at running back). I think that’s a tip of the cap to a veteran guy that if something were to happen full time to (Kenneth Walker III) then yeah, DeeJay could carry maybe a little bit more of the playbook,” Huard said. “But (rookie Zach) Charbonnet is going to be the 1-2 punch (with Walker) and DeeJay will be your protector and third-down guy.”

Listen to the full second hour of Wednesday’s Brock and Salk at this link or in the player near the top of this story.

