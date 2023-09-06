Close
WYMAN AND BOB

What Seahawks GM John Schneider is seeing from Jamal Adams

Sep 6, 2023, 12:54 PM

Seattle Seahawks Jamal Adams...

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams celebrates breaking up a pass against the 49ers in 2021. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

It’s been a rough past two seasons for three-time Pro Bowl strong safety Jamal Adams of the Seattle Seahawks.

Rost: With Jamal Adams off PUP, two things to keep in mind

First, his 2021 campaign was cut short in the 12th game due to a torn labrum that required shoulder surgery. Then almost immediately upon his return to the field in Week 1 of the 2022 season, he tore a quadriceps that took him out of action for the whole year. In addition to those injuries, he’s also had two fingers on his left hand fused and dealt with a groin strain during his three seasons with Seattle.

Adams is not expected to play in the Seahawks’ opener Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams as he’s still working his way back from the quad injury, but a Week 2 return hasn’t been ruled out. What will Seattle be getting when the 2017 first-round pick does make his eventual return?

K.J. Wright: Jamal Adams can make Hawks a Super Bowl contender

Seahawks general manager John Schneider joined Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob on Tuesday, and he was asked about Adams by former NFL linebacker and current Seahawks Radio Network color commentator Dave Wyman.

“We know it’s all about his his health and everything… talk about what kind of a leader he’s been, ” Wyman said. “Even though he’s not out on the field, he’s there and you see him at every practice. What has he meant to this team?”

Here’s Schneider’s full response:

Yeah, I think you hit it on the head, Dave. He’s rehabbing on his own, and then he’s going through the walkthroughs and then you can see him at practice. Just the intensity, chatting it up, communicating with his teammates, it’s important to him.

He went through a rough time with this injury. It’s a bad injury, and he’s a very, very prideful individual who has very high expectations for himself – and rightfully so with several Pro Bowls with the Jets and everything, the early success he had and then coming here and setting the sack record. He has a lot of pride, so to see him out there and just attacking his his rehab and progressing the way he’s progressing, it’s really impressive.

… He’s been doing a great job. We’ll be very excited when he can come back.

Listen to the full Wyman and Bob conversation with Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider in the podcast at this link or in the player near the top of this post.

What Seahawks GM John Schneider is seeing from Jamal Adams