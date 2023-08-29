Seattle Seahawks set first 53-man roster of the 2023 season

The Seattle Seahawks’ first 53-man roster of the 2023 season is here.

Orlovsky: Where Geno and Seattle Seahawks fit in NFC picture

While this is the first official roster of the year, it’s unlikely that it’s the roster the Seahawks will have come Week 1. That’s because Wednesday will be a heavy waiver period for all teams and that’s when teams can place players on injured reserve without them having to miss the whole season (more on that later).

But for now, here’s who cracked the first 53-man roster of 2023 for the Seahawks.

Quarterback (2)

Geno Smith, Drew Lock

Running Back (4)

Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet (R), Kenny McIntosh (R), DeeJay Dallas

Wide Receiver (6)

Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba (R), Jake Bobo (R), Dareke Young, Cody Thompson

Tight End (3)

Will Dissly, Noah Fant, Colby Parkinson

Offensive Line (9)

Charles Cross, Damien Lewis, Evan Brown, Phil Haynes, Abraham Lucas, Anthony Bradford (R), Olu Oluwatimi (R), Jake Curhan, Stone Forsythe,

Defensive Line (6)

Dre’Mont Jones, Jarran Reed, Mario Edwards Jr., Cameron Young (R), Mike Morris (R), Myles Adams

Linebacker (10)

Bobby Wagner, Jordyn Brooks, Devin Bush, Nick Bellore, Jon Rhattigan, Uchenna Nwosu, Darrell Taylor, Boye Mafe, Tyreke Smith, Derick Hall (R)

Cornerback (6)

Tariq Woolen, Mike Jackson, Tre Brown, Devon Witherspoon (R), Coby Bryant, Artie Burns

Safety (4)

Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams, Julian Love, Jerrick Reed (R)

Special Teams (3)

Jason Myers, Michael Dickson, Chris Stoll (R)

PUP (2)

NTs Bryan Mone and Austin Faoliu

-These two must miss at least the first four games of the season

Seattle Seahawks Notes:

• Adams, Brooks and Smith-Njigba have avoided starting the year on PUP, where they’d have to miss the first four game. But starting Wednesday, those three or other players could be placed on injured reserve for six weeks, but it is unclear if any of those three will need that. Anyone placed on injured reserve Tuesday would have to miss the entire 2023 season.

• The Seahawks 10 rookie draft picks all made the roster, as did two undrafted rookie free agents (Bobo and Stoll).

• Safety Joey Blount, linebacker Vi Jones and rookie safety Jonathan Sutherland were all waived with injuries. If those players clear waivers, they revert to the team’s injured reserve list and wouldn’t be allowed to return this season.

• Receiver Dee Eskridge is suspended for the first six games of the season.

• Teams can start building their 16-player practice squads on Wednesday once players clear waivers.

Huard’s Seattle Seahawks Observations: What we learned from preseason