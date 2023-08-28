Close
Marshawn Lynch gets November trial date in Vegas DUI case

Aug 28, 2023, 2:49 PM | Updated: 3:11 pm

Marshawn Lynch stands on the field before an NFL game between the Bills and Colts in 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A November trial has been scheduled for former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch on misdemeanor charges following his arrest a year ago on suspicion of drunken driving when he was found in a damaged luxury sports car on a downtown Las Vegas street.

Las Vegas Municipal Court Judge Cedric Kerns on Monday scheduled a two-day trial beginning Nov. 8 on the charges, which also include failure to drive in a travel lane and driving an unregistered vehicle.

Lynch pleaded not guilty in March to all charges and did not attend the brief scheduling hearing, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. His defense attorneys, Richard Schonfeld and David Chesnoff, declined to comment to the newspaper and The Associated Press.

Police said Lynch, now 37, was found asleep about 7:30 a.m. Aug. 9, 2022, behind the wheel of an “undriveable” 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 that had one front wheel missing and a rear wheel damaged and “about to fall off.”

Schonfeld and Chesnoff have argued that Lynch was not stopped by police while driving and the vehicle was parked so he can’t be charged with DUI.

In Nevada, a person in the driver’s seat of a vehicle can be deemed to be in physical control of the vehicle.

Lynch played 12 season the NFL, mostly with Seattle, before retiring in 2019.

He was a five-time Pro Bowl pick, amassing 10,413 career rushing yards and 85 rushing touchdowns from 2007-19 with the Seahawks, the Buffalo Bills and the Oakland Raiders.

