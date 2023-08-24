Playoff Race: Mariners pass Astros, move within 1 game of Texas

The Seattle Mariners got hot at the right time. That’s because their big run in August has coincided with their key competition hitting bumps in the road.

Even though the M’s don’t have a game on Thursday, they have made a big move in the standings. And it’s all thanks to their chief rivals, the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers.

First, let’s concentrate on Houston, which was blown out 17-1 by the Boston Red Sox on Thursday at Minute Maid Park. It marks the fifth time the Astros have lost in their last seven games, with the first three of those losses coming at the hands of the Mariners, who swept them in Houston last weekend.

The defending World Series champions are now 72-57 on the season, which is even in the standings with the 71-56 Mariners. Seattle has the advantage, however – and yes, you really did read that right. The M’s have an 8-2 record against Houston this year, which guarantees them a win over the Astros in the season series as only a three-game set in the final week of play remains between the two teams. That head-to-head record serves as the first tiebreaker in any scenario between Seattle and Houston.

That means that the Seattle Mariners currently hold the American League’s second wild card, while the Astros fall into the third and final spot.

Now onto the Rangers, who made things even better for the M’s on Thursday night. The AL West leaders began a series with the AL Central-leading Twins in Minnesota, and despite going up by three runs early in the game and taking a 5-4 advantage into the eighth inning, the Rangers fell 7-5 after the Twins rallied for three runs.

It all seems to be unraveling for the Rangers, who have lost seven straight and are just a game ahead of the Mariners and Astros for the division at 72-55. Brings to mind the 1995 California Angels, doesn’t it?

As for the wild card race, the Mariners and Astros each sit a game in front of Toronto (70-57) and 3 1/2 ahead of Boston (68-60).

Tampa Bay (78-51) remains safe in position for the first wild card, six games up on Seattle and Houston.

The Mariners continue play at 7:10 p.m. Friday when they take on the Kansas City Royals (41-88) at T-Mobile Park. That will begin a six-game homestand against the two worst teams in the AL, as the Royals sit ahead of only the Oakland Athletics (36-91), who will come to Seattle on Monday for a three-game set.

