Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BUMP AND STACY

Coach Manny Acta: Who leads Mariners behind the scenes?

Aug 23, 2023, 1:36 PM

Seattle Mariners Eugenio Suárez J.P. Crawford...

Eugenio Suárez of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his home run with J.P. Crawford on July 18, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

For the third season in a row, the Seattle Mariners have gotten on a roll after a disappointing start.

Passan: Mariners should lock up Cal Raleigh next, but it won’t be easy

Entering Wednesday, the Mariners owned a 33-13 record since July 1, which brings to mind their surges in the previous two years.

In 2021, Seattle shook off a 31-35 start by going 59-37 the rest of the way and finish with the franchise’s first 90-win season since 2003. Then last year, it was a run of 22 wins in 25 games going into the All-Star break that brought the M’s back from a 29-39 start, and they wound up finishing with 90 wins again to end their long playoff drought.

To have the kind of resolve year in and year out to reverse poor starts requires good leadership, and that’s something the Mariners certainly have in their clubhouse. Third base coach Manny Acta, who has been on Scott Servais’ staff for all eight seasons since he became Seattle’s manager in 2016, shared Tuesday who the key leaders behind the scenes have been when he joined Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy on The Dugout.

“I think everything started last year, and a lot has to do with with Geno and J.P.,” Acta said, referring to third baseman Eugenio Suárez and shortstop J.P. Crawford. “You know, they carry the leadership here, the veteran leadership here, and they’re guys that never get too low or too high.”

Acta said it’s especially true with Suárez, a 32-year-old slugger who has turned into a surprisingly great defender in his two seasons since coming to the Mariners from the Reds in a trade.

“Geno’s a guy, he can strike out three times and he continues to be the same guy, then he pops a homer the next at-bat and plays great defense,” Acta said.

Two other veterans were name-checked by Acta: outfielder Teoscar Hernández and catcher Tom Murphy, the latter of whom is currently on the injured list.

“They keep everybody else kind of on the ground level because, you know, Teo’s been around and so has Geno,” Acta said. “… The confidence here, it’s good, but they’re never overconfident. They they have learned over the years that teams like Oakland can do a number on you when you’re least expecting it, and that’s the name of the game. So I think a lot has to do with the way Geno and J.P. keep most of these guys in line when it comes down to playing hard every day. And also Tom Murphy is a big part of it, he’s (just) not around right now.”

The Dugout, a dedicated hour of Mariners talk and interviews on Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy, airs at 1 p.m. every Tuesday on Seattle Sports during the Mariners season. Listen to this week’s edition, with the full conversation with Acta in the final segment, in the podcast at this link or in the player near the top of this post.

More on the Seattle Mariners

Passan: Julio Rodríguez currently ‘as good as a baseball player can be’
Mariners Roster Moves: Woo off IL, Hancock’s season done
No surprise – Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez is AL Player of the Week
Drayer: How have the Seattle Mariners turned into the AL’s hottest team?

Team: mariners
160

Bump & Stacy Show

First Tech First Pitch logo image
Date Starting Pitcher
Wednesday, August 23 @ 11:10 am Mariners' George Kirby RHP vs. White Sox' Michael Kopech RHP

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Sunny
High 74° | Low 53°
Mariners are on the road.
Mariners at White Sox today at 11:10am

Bump and Stacy

Seattle Seahawks Jonathan Sutherland...

Brent Stecker

Bump: A Seahawks UDFA to watch as preseason wraps up

"He's everywhere, he's making plays," Michael Bumpus said of Seattle Seahawks undrafted rookie safety Jonathan Sutherland.

17 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Pete Carroll...

Stacy Rost

Seahawks Preseason: What’s real, and what are overreactions?

Bump and Stacy look at four things that stand out from the Seattle Seahawks' preseason and determine if it's an overreaction or something we’re not talking about enough.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith...

Stacy Rost

Bump & Stacy’s bold predictions for Seahawks and rest of NFC West

With less than a month to go until the start of the NFL regular season for the Seattle Seahawks, Seattle Sports' Bump and Stacy make predictions for all four teams in the NFC West.

5 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Tariq Woolen...

Brandon Gustafson

Bump: Where Seahawks’ young, dynamic defense must shine in 2023

There's one key stat that Bump & Stacy's Michael Bumpus wants to see improve for the Seattle Seahawks on defense in 2023.

8 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Dre’Mont Jones on what he can add to Seahawks defense

New Seattle Seahawks D-lineman Dre'Mont Jones joined Bump & Stacy to discuss what it is he brings to the Hawks' defense.

8 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Seattle Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet talks his fit on offense

Seattle Seahawks rookie RB Zach Charbonnet joined Seattle Sports' Bump & Stacy to discuss his fit on offense, rookie exectations and more.

9 days ago

Coach Manny Acta: Who leads Mariners behind the scenes?