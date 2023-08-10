If Wednesday’s game is any indication, it appears the pitching farm that is the Seattle Mariners’ minor league system has produced yet another gem.

Passan: Mariners’ success in developing young pitchers is ‘ridiculous’

Emerson Hancock, the Mariners’ first-round pick from the 2020 MLB Draft, became the third highly-touted starting pitcher to make his MLB debut for the team this season on Tuesday night, joining standout rookies Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo. That fact becomes even more impressive when you consider the M’s debuted two star pitchers – Logan Gilbert (2018 first-round pick, 2021 debut) and George Kirby (2019 first-rounder, 2022 debut) – in the previous two seasons.

So what about Hancock’s first MLB outing?

Despite a somewhat shaky beginning – he walked the first batter, San Diego’s Ha-Seong Kim, who subsequently stole two bases and scored – the 24-year-old right-hander from Georgia put together an eye-opening debut. He went five full innings, limiting the Padres to a lone run on just two hits while walking three and striking out three.

Yeah, that’ll work.

Here’s a video with over a minute of highlights from Hancock’s outing:

Hancock’s first MLB strikeout was pretty notable. He whiffed All-Star Fernando Tatís Jr. – the second batter of the game – on just three pitches, and the last one made Tatís look a little silly as he could only muster a half-hearted swing at a sinker that got in on his hands.

Hancock showed some athleticism, too, making this sprawling play to retire Trent Grisham in the third inning.

something something pitchers are athletes, too. pic.twitter.com/btcusgiFoK — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 10, 2023

His efforts even got him a mention from the Pitching Ninja himself (with an “… and Sword” and everything).

Hancock left the game with the score tied 1-1, and he pretty much did all the Mariners could have asked of him in his first big league action filling in for Woo, who landed on the injured list Tuesday with right forearm inflammation.

In fact, as pointed out by the Mariners PR account on social media, Hancock’s debut outing of at least five innings with no more than two hits allowed is something only five other pitchers in team history have done.

.@EmersonHancock_ is the 6th starting pitcher to go 5.0+ innings and allow 2-or-fewer hits in his MLB debut in @Mariners history. Hancock is the first to do it since Bryce Miller on May 2 at OAK. — Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) August 10, 2023

