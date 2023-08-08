Mariners place Bryan Woo on IL, make 3 other roster moves

The Seattle Mariners made four roster moves on Tuesday, with the biggest being a starting pitcher landing on the injured list.

Standout rookie pitcher Bryan Woo has been placed on the 15-day injured list with right forearm inflammation, retroactive to Aug. 5, the team announced. Woo was the Mariners’ scheduled starter for Wednesday against the San Diego Padres. With this move being retroactive to Saturday, Woo should miss at minimum two starts.

Seattle’s other three moves also involved right-handed pitchers, but not the one many felt was going to happen.

While top pitching prospect Emerson Hancock is expected to join the MLB roster soon, that was not part of this series of roster moves.

The M’s added Ryder Ryan to the MLB roster from Triple-A Tacoma and designated Matt Festa for assignment to open a spot for Ryder onthe 40-man roster. The Mariners also claimed Ryan Jensen from the Chicago Cubs.

Woo, 23, has overall pitched well since joining the Mariners rotation in June, posting a 4.75 ERA across 11 starts with 60 strikeouts to 17 walks in 55 innings pitched. He was coming off a strong showing against the Angels, where he pitched six innings and allowed two runs while striking out six.

Ryan, 28, has a 3.54 ERA in 33 games (all but one in relief) for Triple-A Tacoma, striking out 40 and walking 15 in 40 2/3 innings for the Rainiers. He has yet to make his MLB debut.

Festa, 30, pitched well for the Mariners in 2022 as part of a very good bullpen, but he struggled in 2023, walking nine in 12 innings of work. He’s spent most of the year in Triple-A Tacoma as a result.

Jensen, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Cubs who has yet to make his MLB debut. Jensen has a 5.57 ERA in 14 games (six starts) in Double-A this season.

With these moves all official, the Mariners’ 26-man roster and 40-man roster are both full.

