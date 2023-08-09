Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BROCK AND SALK

Passan: Mariners’ success in developing young pitchers is ‘ridiculous’

Aug 9, 2023, 12:09 PM | Updated: 12:14 pm

Seattle Mariners Logan Gilbert Pete Woodworth...

Seattle Mariners coach Pete Woodworth with Logan Gilbert, Bryce Miller, Bryan Woo and Luis Castillo. (Steph Chambers/Getty)

(Steph Chambers/Getty)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Mariners are red hot having won six in a row and are now just two games out of the third American League wild card spot.

Tuesday: Gilbert strikes out career-high 12, Seattle Mariners beat Padres 2-0

The lineup has been very good since the start of July, but as has been the case all season long, the Mariners’ pitching has been stellar during the team’s recent hot streak.

But there’s another interesting wrinkle to the Mariners’ pitching success, as ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan pointed out during a Wednesday visit with Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk.

“The fact that they’re calling up Emerson Hancock and that over the last two (years) – I guess with (Logan) Gilbert, you can go back a little further – but really over the last two years, they have brought up Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryce Miller, Bryan Woo, and now Emerson Hancock? They have essentially developed a full rotation internally,” Passan said. “That is a ridiculous thing to do over the course of two years.”

Hancock, the Mariners’ first-round pick in 2020 at No. 6 overall, is expected to make his MLB debut on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, taking the place of Woo, a rookie who has pitched well for the M’s since debuting in June but landed on the injured list with right forearm inflammation on Tuesday.

Hancock will join Woo and Miller as rookies who have pitched in the Mariners’ starting rotation in 2023. Gilbert debuted in May of 2021 and immediately became a fixture in the team’s rotation, and that was also the case with Kirby when he debuted in May of 2022.

“And it’s like they’re not missing either. That’s the wild part,” Passan said.

When thinking of the Mariners’ development of young starting pitching, Passan reflected on the Kansas City Royals roughly a decade ago when they were starting to turn things around.

“They had four left-handed pitchers who were among the top-100 prospects in baseball. And at the time, I remember talking with executives, and my general consensus was when you have four starting pitchers who are good in the minor leagues, is if you end up with one good starter and one good reliever out of those four, you’re doing pretty well,” Passan said. “The fact that the Mariners have had not just the four in Gilbert, Kirby, Miller and Woo turn into what looks like really good big league starters, but now they have another in Hancock coming on top of that? It’s a ridiculous success rate.”

That kind of young pitching is why Passan still feels very good about the Mariners for the rest of this year and going into the future.

“When you have a stable rotation in place, you have taken care of arguably the most difficult thing to do in baseball, which is get a starting staff that’s going to make your bullpen better because it can go deep into games. And that’s what the Mariners have right now,” Passan said. “They have cheat- coded pitching, and it’s a beautiful thing to see play out in real time.”

Listen to the full Brock and Salk conversation with ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan in the podcast at this link or in the player near the top of this post.

More on the Seattle Mariners

Salk: What three kinds of bias have to do with this Seattle Mariners season
Watch: Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez fools everyone with HR-robbing catch
Mariners place Bryan Woo on IL, make three other roster moves
Drayer’s Notebook: The role players key to Mariners’ surge
The Seattle Mariners are red-hot – have they finally clicked?

Team: mariners
137

Brock and Salk podcast

First Tech First Pitch logo image
Date Starting Pitcher
Wednesday, August 9 @ 6:40 pm

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Light Rain Likely
High 69° | Low 59°
Roof is open
Padres at Mariners today at 6:40pm

Brock and Salk

Seattle Mariners Andrés Muñoz Cal Raleigh...

Brent Stecker

Where has this version of the Mariners been? Passan weighs in

"Not just red-hot – the Mariners are playing like we thought they were going to for the entirety of the season," ESPN's Jeff Passan said.

15 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Most Intriguing Seattle Seahawks – No. 13 Julian Love

Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk are counting down the top 25 most intriguing Seattle Seahawks. Up next is No. 13, safety Julian Love.

15 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Teoscar Hernández...

Mike Salk

Salk: What 3 kinds of bias have to do with this Mariners season

Mike Salk applies the theories of confirmation bias, recency bias, and primacy bias to the 2023 Seattle Mariners season.

15 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Most Intriguing Seattle Seahawks – No. 14 Cameron Young

Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk are counting down the top 25 most intriguing Seattle Seahawks. Up next is No. 14, nose tackle Cameron Young.

2 days ago

Chris Petersen Pac-12...

Brent Stecker

Huard, Chris Petersen remember meeting that hinted at Pac-12’s fate

Former UW Huskies football coach Chris Petersen said he remembers "like it's yesterday" when Brock Huard delivered a warning about the Pac-12.

3 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Dre'Mont Jones...

Brent Stecker

Huard: A minor Seattle Seahawks injury is worth some concern

A toe injury to Seattle Seahawks defensive end Dre'Mont Jones on Sunday is not something Brock Huard is taking lightly.

3 days ago

Passan: Mariners’ success in developing young pitchers is ‘ridiculous’