Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BUMP AND STACY

Bumpus: How Seahawks must get return on investment on defense

Aug 10, 2023, 9:09 AM

Seattle Seahawks Pete Carroll Quandre Diggs Jamal Adams...

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talks to safeties Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams. (Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

(Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Seahawks will look much different on defense this year.

Schlereth: What could be different for Geno in Year 2 as Seattle Seahawks’ starter

After struggling in the second half of the season, primarily against the run, Seattle overhauled that side of the ball, particularly up front. That also meant spending a considerable amount of money on the defense, including extending a key part of last year’s squad.

So what needs to be different for the defense this year? Former NFL receiver Michael Bumpus broke down the return on investment that the Seahawks needs to see from that side of the ball during Tuesday’s Bump and Stacy on Seattle Sports.

“Big investments made … You’ve got Dre Jones coming over (as) the biggest offseason acquisition (this regime) have made. You’ve got (Jarran) Reed, (Uchenna Nwosu) who got paid … and you’ve got Bobby (Wagner) coming back for what, $5.5 million a year? They invested in this defense,” Bumpus said.

So what does Bump want to see from that side of the ball in 2023?

“You need to see technically-sound defense,” Bumpus said. “You need to see the gaps filled, you need to see the edges set, you need to see limitations in these big run games, you need to see limitation the big pass plays. When you look at this defense, what’s missing? There’s nothing missing – Jamal Adams, obviously he’s not healthy – but you look at the personnel, they have everything that they need, and they invested a lot of money in this defense. So I just see sound football and I need to see confident football. I need to see better tackling – last year, they weren’t a great tackling team.”

With so many eyes on the defense, Bumpus says that means more pressure for one Seahawks coach in particular.

“I’m rooting for this defense so bad because you know if it does not go down, (defensive coordinator) Clint Hurtt is gonna in trouble,” Bumpus said. “… I’m kind of nervous for him because if you don’t see instant satisfaction, people are going to be yelling and screaming and saying, ‘What are they doing? They need to change things’ … I just want to see it sound.”

Rost: Thanks to Jackson, Seattle Seahawks have a good problem on D

Bump & Stacy Show

Bump and Stacy

Seattle Seahawks Mike Jackson...

Stacy Rost

Rost: Thanks to Jackson, Seahawks have a good problem on D

The Seattle Seahawks have a problem, Stacy Rost says, but thankfully it's a good one. That's thanks to CB Michael Jackson.

3 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Seattle Seahawks CB Mike Jackson on DBs, much more

Seattle Seahawks CB Michael Jackson joined Seattle Sports' Bump and Stacy on Monday to discuss the team's defensive backs unit and more.

4 days ago

WSU Jake Dickert...

Brandon Gustafson

Bumpus: What’s next for WSU after UW and Oregon leave Pac-12

Former WSU wide receiver Michael Bumpus shares what he thinks his alma mater will do after the recent Pac-12 shakeup with UW and Oregon.

7 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Reaction to reports of UW and Oregon leaving Pac-12 for Big Ten

Stacy Rost and Curtis Rogers opened Friday's Bump and Stacy reacting to the news that UW and Oregon will leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.

7 days ago

Seattle Seahawks DK Metcalf...

Stacy Rost

Rost: The latest takeaways, injury notes from Seahawks training camp

Stacy Rost has the latest from Seattle Seahawks training camp, including takeaways, injury news and fun quotes from player interviews.

7 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Seattle Seahawks RT Abe Lucas talks OL group, more

Seattle Seahawks RT Abraham Lucas joined Seattle Sports' Bump and Stacy to discuss the Hawks' OL room and much more.

8 days ago

Bumpus: How Seahawks must get return on investment on defense