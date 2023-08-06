The Seattle Mariners are on some kind of roll right now, and leadoff hitter J.P. Crawford is as big of a reason for that as any player.

That point was delivered with authority at the start of the Mariners’ Sunday afternoon game in Anaheim.

Drayer’s Seattle Mariners Notebook: Brash and Muñoz step up in bullpen

Crawford jumped all over the first delivery from Angels starting pitcher Chase Silseth, crushing a 96 mph fastball right down the middle over the wall in right-center field to give Seattle an immediate 1-0 lead.

Here’s the homer:

We are once again posting a @jp_crawford highlight. pic.twitter.com/QUphKO4XEA — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 6, 2023

Now, a few things to point out about this blast.

First, how about the catch by the Mariners fan to keep the home run from bouncing off the scoreboard and back into the field of play? (Per the ground rules at Angel Stadium, any batted ball that hits the video board in right-center above the padded wall is a home run). That fan checked in on social media shortly after the catch, and it’s safe to say he’s pretty excited about it.

I caught that @jp_crawford first pitch dinger. Took 86 consecutive M’s @ Angels games to get one. Go @Mariners forever. pic.twitter.com/ohgRNMV85f — Andy León (@AndyRullo) August 6, 2023

Second, the 397-foot shot (101 mph exit velocity, 27 degree launch angle) was the 10th of the season by Crawford, marking the first time in seven MLB seasons that he has hit double-digit homers in a single year and setting a new career-high homer mark. He had hit nine in 160 games in 2021, but he has smacked one more than that in just 104 contests this year.

Finally, making this milestone all the more special is that the 28-year-old Crawford did it in front of friends and family from his hometown of Long Beach, Calif., which is about a half-hour drive outside of Anaheim.

It’s been a notable series for Mariners players from Southern California. Dylan Moore, who grew up about 10 miles from Anaheim in Yorba Linda, went a combined 4 for 8 with two doubles and a home run on Friday and Saturday, while Ty France, another native of the greater Los Angeles area, hit a big three-run homer in the first inning of Friday’s wild 9-7 Mariners win.

Crawford is enjoying his best offensive season in the big leagues. Following his home run Sunday, his slash line stood at .265/.382/.413 for a .795 OPS, which is a considerable jump from his career-best OPS of .714 in 2021. It also ranks fourth among all shortstops in MLB this year. He has 68 walks already, too, tying both for his career-high from last year and for fifth among all MLB players this year. Oh, and his 25 doubles are second only to the 37 he hit in 2021.

Over Crawford’s last 30 games, he has a .312/.433/.486 slash line for a .919 OPS with three homers, seven RBIs, 19 runs scored, and 22 walks to 26 strikeouts.

As for the Mariners, they entered Sunday’s game on the hunt for a four-game sweep of the Angels and their first winning streak of at least five games in 2023. Seattle has won nine of its last 11 games and clinched its fifth straight series win with a 3-2 victory Saturday night, and the M’s haven’t lost a series since the July 14-16 set against Detroit to begin the second half of the season (they split a four-game series with Minnesota on July 17-20). That has the Mariners at 59-52, just three games back in the American League Wild Card race and six back in the AL West.

More on the Seattle Mariners

• Rookie Dominic Canzone talks joining the Mariners, role going forward

• Dipoto details why Seattle Mariners ‘love’ players from D-backs trade

• Morosi: How Mariners stack up against other wild card contenders

• Passan: How good is Seattle Mariners’ trade return for Sewald?

• Drayer: Why Seattle Mariners hung on to veteran bats, didn’t trade more

Follow @BrentStecker