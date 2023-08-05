Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners swat 4 home runs, beat Angels 9-7 in slugfest

Aug 4, 2023, 10:15 PM

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 4: Dylan Moore (C) #25 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with J.P. Crawford (R) #3 and Julio Rodriguez (L) #44 of the Seattle Mariners after hitting a solo home run against Reid Detmers (not in the picture) #48 of the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 4, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 4: Designated hitter Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels reacts after swinging at a strike against starting pitcher Luis Castillo #58 of the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 4, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 4: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners hits a one run base hit to score Julio Rodriguez #44 against the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 4, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 4: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners scores the go-ahead run against catcher Matt Thaiss #21 of the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 4, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 4: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his two-run home run against Reid Detmers #48 (not in the picture) of the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 4, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 4: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners is showered with sunflower seeds in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against Reid Detmers (not in the picture) #48 of the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 4, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 4: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners hits a two-run home run against Reid Detmers (not in the picture) #48 of the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 4, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 4: Ty France (R) #23 of the Seattle Mariners is congratulated by J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners after hitting a three-run home run against Reid Detmers (not in the picture) #48 of the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 4, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 4: Teoscar Hernandez #35 of the Seattle Mariners hits a double against Reid Detmers (not in the picture) #48 of the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 4, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 4: Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners is congratulated by Tom Murphy (R) #2 and Teoscar Hernandez (3rd R) #35 after hitting a three-run home run against Reid Detmers (not in the picture) #48 of the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 4, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 4: Dylan Moore (R) #25 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners after hitting a solo home run against Reid Detmers (not in the picture) #48 of the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 4, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 4: Teoscar Hernandez #35 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after hitting a double alongside Brandon Drury #23 of the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 4, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Eugenio Suárez provided the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and set a franchise record with his 10th straight game with an RBI as the Seattle Mariners defeated the Los Angeles Angels 9-7 Friday night in a slugfest where the teams combined for seven home runs.

Seattle Mariners 9, Los Angeles Angels 7: Box Score

Ty France, Dylan Moore, Julio Rodríguez and Cal Raleigh went deep for Seattle, which had its sixth four-homer game of the season. The Mariners have won three straight and five of their last six.

Luis Rengifo, Mike Moustakas and Mickey Moniak homered for the Angels, who have dropped four straight.

Suárez put Seattle up 8-7 with a base hit up the middle off Reynaldo López (2-6) to bring home Rodriguez. Suárez broke the previous consecutive RBI mark of nine, which was set by Edgar Martinez in 1995.

Raleigh provided some insurance with a solo shot in the ninth.

Los Angeles got its first two runners aboard in the ninth off Matt Brash, but Shohei Ohtani and C.J. Cron struck out while Mike Moustakas flew out to left to end the game to give Brash his second save.

Justin Topa (2-3) got the win with a scoreless seventh inning.

Seattle jumped out to a quick lead with four runs in the first off Angels’ starter Reid Detmers. The Mariners had four hits in the inning, including a three-run drive by France into the rockpile in left-center to make it 4-0. It was the first baseman’s first homer since June 22 against the Yankees.

Rengifo quickly got the Angels on the board when he launched Luis Castillo’s first-pitch fastball into the right-field stands. It was Rengifo’s second leadoff homer in the past four games.

The Mariners answered though when Moore led off the second with a solo shot to left-center.

Los Angeles evened it at 5 with four in the third, which included Mike Moustakas’ three-run homer to right. Moose nearly tripped over home plate as he came across with the tying run.

Seattle went back on top in the fourth on Rodriguez’s two-run shot into the elevated stands in right-center before the Angels tied it on Moniak’s two-run drive into the center-field shrubs.

TOSSED

Angels hitting coach Marcus Thames was ejected during the second inning by home plate umpire Adrian Johnson.

STREAKING ALONG

C.J. Cron extended the major’s longest active hitting streak to 14 games with an RBI base hit in the third inning. The first eight games happened with Colorado before Cron was traded on July 30 to the Angels.

Cron is batting 17 of 55 with 12 RBIs during the streak, which is the longest of his career.

STAYING HOT

Seattle’s Teoscar Hernández had three hits and has gone 9 for 30 in his last six games.

Angels: Ohtani is likely to make his next start on Wednesday against San Francisco despite having cramping in his right hand on Thursday. … INF Zach Neto was placed on the 10-day injured list due to low back inflammation and INF Brandon Drury was activated.

UP NEXT

Seattle Mariners: RHP George Kirby (9-8, 3.43 ERA) has walked only 14 in 128 2/3 innings pitched.

Los Angeles Angels: LHP Tyler Anderson (5-2, 4.98 ERA) is tied for seventh in the majors with 11 no-decisions.

Team: mariners
135
