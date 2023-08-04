Close
UW HUSKIES

Report: UW and Oregon tell Pac-12 they’re leaving for Big Ten

Aug 4, 2023, 9:50 AM | Updated: 10:53 am

UW Huskies Oregon Pac 12...

The line of scrimmage between the Oregon Ducks and UW Huskies on Nov. 12, 2022. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

(Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

After spending over a century in the Pac-12, the University of Washington and University of Oregon will reportedly be following USC and UCLA to the Big Ten.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger and Dan Wetzel, the two schools told Pac-12 presidents that they will be accepting an offer to join the Big Ten conference. According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Washington and Oregon would begin competing in the Big Ten in 2024.

The two schools are now the fourth and fifth universities in the conference to jump ship over the last year, as USC and UCLA were the first two schools to announce their departures, while Colorado recently announced it would be leaving for the Big 12. Arizona is also likely to leave for the Big 12, and it’s likely that one or both of Arizona State and Utah head to that conference, too.

With UW and Oregon leaving, the Pac-12 would have seven schools — with one to three more potentially heading to the Big 12 soon — while the Big Ten would then have 18 schools.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Big Ten is expected to move ahead with offers to UW and Oregon, with the conference expected to vote to accept the two schools on Friday “barring any last-minute snags,” and that the vote is likely to be unanimous.

A big issue with the Pac-12’s future was the lack of a media rights deal. With other power-five conferences like the SEC and Big 12 locking down media deals, the Pac-12 has been left behind.

The latest reports had been that Apple TV+ was the frontrunner to be the conference’s next media home, but the reception was rather frosty because the platform is subscription-base and was almost certainly going to bring in less revenue than other conference’s media deals.

Per the Yahoo report, “Both schools are expected to agree to a cut rate — perhaps as low as 50 percent — of the Big Ten’s media revenue that could reach $65 million/year per institution. That is still more than the Pac-12’s proposed media deal with Apple TV+, which is estimated to be in the $20-25 million range.”

“While contracts are not signed, deals have been agreed to in principle. Big Ten presidents met Friday morning to discuss expansion and settled concerns about increased travel and the logistics of an 18-team conference,” the Yahoo report later added.

UW and Oregon had been tied to the Big Ten since USC and UCLA announced they’d be departing the Pac-12 last June, but as recently as Friday morning, there had been some buzz that the two schools would perhaps stay in the conference after all.

UW had a Board of Regents meeting late on Thursday, and reports later surfaced that the Pac-12 had a call with the nine remaining universities Friday morning where there was some belief that the schools would sign a grant of rights agreement that would keep Washington and Oregon in the conference.

But after no agreement came about and there still being no media rights deal in place, the reports then came out that Washington and Oregon would leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.

It truly marks the end of an era for both Washington and likely the Pac-12 as a whole. UW was one of the first schools to join the conference, as was Oregon. back in 1915.

With UW and Oregon reportedly heading to the Big Ten and Arizona, ASU and Utah potentially leaving for the Big 12, that leaves Washington State, Oregon State, Cal and Stanford’s futures as up in the air.

This is a developing story and more information will be added to this story. 

