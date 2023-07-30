Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE STORM

Jewell Loyd scores 26, Seattle Storm beat Indiana Fever 85-62

Jul 30, 2023, 3:20 PM | Updated: 3:39 pm

Seattle Storm Jewell Loyd...

Jewell Loyd of the Seattle Storm reacts against the Indiana Fever. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 26 points with eight assists, Jordan Horston made 7 of 11 from the field and finished with 15 points to help the Seattle Storm beat the Indiana Fever 85-62 on Sunday.

Seattle Storm 85, Indiana Fever 62: Box score

Seattle (6-19), which snapped a franchise-record 10-game losing streak with a 97-74 win Friday over the Chicago Sky, has won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Indiana (6-19) has lost four games in a row and 12 of its last 13 to fall into a tie with the Storm for last in the WNBA standings — a half-game behind the Phoenix Mercury.

Loyd made 4 of 6 from the field, 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line in the first half and had 15 points and four assists as the Storm took a 47-27 lead into halftime. Indiana went scoreless for six-plus minutes in the second quarter as Seattle scored 15 points to open its biggest lead of the game at 44-19 with 2:32 left in the first half.

Kelsey Mitchell hit a 3-pointer to cap a 9-2 spurt that trimmed Indiana’s deficit to 57-51 late in the third quarter but Loyd answered with a three-point play and then hit two free throws and the Fever trailed by double figures throughout the fourth.

The Storm had 23 assists on 31 made field goals and shot 53.4% from the field, made 12 of 24 from behind the arc and hit 11 of 13 from the free-throw line. Indiana was 25-of-66 (38%) shooting and made just 4 of 16 from 3-point range.

Mitchell hit three 3s and led the Fever with 19 points. Alliyah Boston added 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting.

Friday: Seattle Storm snap 10-game skid with 83-74 win over Chicago Sky

Seattle Storm

Seattle Storm...

The Associated Press

Magbegor scores 17, Storm snap 10-game skid with 83-74 win over Sky

Ezi Magbegor had 17 points and the Seattle Storm snapped a 10-game losing streak with an 83-74 win over the Chicago Sky.

3 days ago

Seattle Storm...

The Associated Press

Ionescu has triple-double, Liberty erase 18-point deficit to beat Storm

Breanna Stewart scored 22 points, Sabrina Ionescu had her fourth career triple-double and the New York Liberty beat the Seattle Storm 86-82.

6 days ago

Seattle Storm Noelle Quinn Jewell Loyd...

The Associated Press

Chicago Sky win 90-75, Seattle Storm skid hits franchise record 9

Kahleah Copper matched her career-high with 29 points to help the Chicago Sky beat the struggling Seattle Storm 90-75 on Saturday night.

9 days ago

Seattle Storm...

The Associated Press

Wilson leads the Aces past Storm, handing Seattle 8th straight loss

A’ja Wilson had her 15th double-double and the Aces beat the Seattle Storm 79-63 to match the WNBA record for best start to a season.

11 days ago

Seattle Storm Jewell Loyd...

The Associated Press

Storm star Jewell Loyd sets WNBA All-Star points record, wins MVP

Jewell Loyd of the Seattle Storm broke the WNBA All-Star Game scoring record on Saturday night with 31 points, leading Team Stewart to a 143-127 over Team Wilson.

16 days ago

WNBA Sabrina Ionescu...

The Associated Press

Ionescu wins WNBA 3-point contest over Storm’s Whitcomb, Wings’ Ogunbowale

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu electrified the crowd Friday by scoring a record 37 of a possible 40 points to easily win the 3-point shooting contest at the WNBA All-Star Game.

17 days ago

Jewell Loyd scores 26, Seattle Storm beat Indiana Fever 85-62