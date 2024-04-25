Close
SEATTLE STORM

Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird joins ownership group

Apr 24, 2024, 5:29 PM | Updated: 5:32 pm

Sue Bird of the Seattle Storm during a 2022 game. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


SEATTLE (AP) — Sue Bird helped the Seattle Storm to four WNBA titles. Now, she will continue guiding the franchise as one of its owners.

Brock’s Draft Profile: The perfect match for Seahawks? Troy Fautanu

Team owners, Force 10 Hoops, said Wednesday that Bird has joined the ownership group. There was no financial details provided about the transaction.

Bird said in a team statement her involvement with the Storm will continue to grow the game. “Investing in women’s sports isn’t just about passion,” she said. “It’s smart business.”

Business has been good for the Storm during Bird’s nearly two decades as a player.

She was the No. 1 overall pick by Seattle in the 2002 WNBA draft and played 19 seasons. She retired after the 2022 season as the league’s all-time assists leader with 3,234.

Bird was part of WNBA championships in 2004, 2010, 2018 and 2020.

Storm co-owner Lisa Brummel said Bird’s knowledge of the game and the league, plus her business acumen “make her a superb addition,”

The ownership group recently opened the Seattle Storm Center for Basketball Performance, a new, $64 million practice facility.

Julio Rodríguez reunites with an old friend: Mariners’ HR trident

