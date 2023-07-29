CHICAGO (AP) — Ezi Magbegor had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists, Gabby Williams also scored 17 points and the Seattle Storm snapped a franchise-record 10-game losing streak Friday night with an 83-74 win over the Chicago Sky.

Seattle Storm 83, Chicago Sky 74: Box Score

3ZI 3ZI 3ZI 💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/aLg7xeGgxB — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) July 29, 2023

Seattle (5-19) won for the first time in more than a month, dating to a 87-74 victory over the Phoenix Mercury on June 24. The Storm also ended their six-game road losing streak.

Loyd hit a 3-pointer with 8:29 left in the third quarter that gave the Storm the lead for good, then assisted on a 3 by Williams before Williams hit a pull-up jumper that made it 50-42.

Gold Mamba strikes 🐍 pic.twitter.com/DV95vMWIYS — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) July 29, 2023

Kia Nurse made a basket to give Seattle its biggest lead of the game at 73-55 with 8:33 to play.

Kahleah Copper led Chicago (10-14) with 17 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had four steals. Dana Evans scored 12 points and Alanna Williams and Courtney Williams added 10 points apiece.

Cedes with the clean up 🧼 pic.twitter.com/L8erwZMcXf — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) July 29, 2023

Jewell Loyd scored 15 points with six rebounds and six assists and Sami Whitcomb scored 12 points and grabbed a career-best 10 rebounds — her first career double-double — for Seattle.

Ionescu has triple-double, Liberty erase 18-point deficit to beat Seattle Storm