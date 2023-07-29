Close
Magbegor scores 17, Storm snap 10-game skid with 83-74 win over Sky

Jul 28, 2023, 7:50 PM

Sami Whitcomb and Ezi Magbegor of the Seattle Storm high five on June 22, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHICAGO (AP) — Ezi Magbegor had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists, Gabby Williams also scored 17 points and the Seattle Storm snapped a franchise-record 10-game losing streak Friday night with an 83-74 win over the Chicago Sky.

Seattle Storm 83, Chicago Sky 74: Box Score

Seattle (5-19) won for the first time in more than a month, dating to a 87-74 victory over the Phoenix Mercury on June 24. The Storm also ended their six-game road losing streak.

Loyd hit a 3-pointer with 8:29 left in the third quarter that gave the Storm the lead for good, then assisted on a 3 by Williams before Williams hit a pull-up jumper that made it 50-42.

Kia Nurse made a basket to give Seattle its biggest lead of the game at 73-55 with 8:33 to play.

Kahleah Copper led Chicago (10-14) with 17 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had four steals. Dana Evans scored 12 points and Alanna Williams and Courtney Williams added 10 points apiece.

Jewell Loyd scored 15 points with six rebounds and six assists and Sami Whitcomb scored 12 points and grabbed a career-best 10 rebounds — her first career double-double — for Seattle.

