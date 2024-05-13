On Tuesday night, the Seattle Storm will begin a big season for the WNBA that will feature a heralded draft class headlined by superstar Caitlin Clark.

With Seattle Storm, Skylar Diggins-Smith finds a fresh start

It should be a big year for Seattle, too, as the Storm appear primed to take a step forward in 2024 after a notable offseason during which they added six-time All-Star point guard Skylar Diggins-Smith in free agency and traded for former MVP and eight-time All-Star forward Nneka Ogwumike.

The Storm also made a pretty important pick in the WNBA Draft last month, taking UConn guard Nika Mühl – who garnered some attention in college thanks to her defensive skills against Clark when her team went up against Iowa – in the second round.

Don’t forget about the returning stars the Storm have, either. There’s of course “The Gold Mamba,” guard Jewell Loyd, a five-time All-Star who led the WNBA in scoring last season at 24.7 points per game. Center Ezi Magbegor returns after averaging 13.1 points and 8.1 rebounds in an All-Star season in 2023, as does guard Sami Whitcomb, a UW Huskies product who averaged 9.7 points and 2.9 assists last year.

Will the Storm, who lost stars Breanna Stewart (free agency) and Sue Bird (retirement) after the 2022 campaign, be able to make their way back into the playoffs with this roster after falling short last year for the first time since 2015? There are some big games on the home schedule at Climate Pledge Arena that will help determine that. Here are a few to keep in mind.

Key home Seattle Storm games

• 2024 WNBA season opener

Storm vs. Minnesota Lynx

Tuesday, May 14 – 7 p.m.

TV: FOX 13+, Amazon Prime, ESPN3

Tickets: Standard admission and resale available

• Caitlin Clark makes Seattle WNBA debut

Storm vs. Indiana Fever

Wednesday, May 22 – 7 p.m.

TV: FOX 13+, Amazon Prime

Tickets: Resale only available

• Another chance to see Caitlin Clark

Storm vs. Indiana Fever

Thursday, June 27 – 7 p.m.

TV: FOX 13+, Amazon Prime

Tickets: Resale only available

• Two-time defending champs come to town

Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces

Wednesday, July 10 – Noon

TV: FOX 13+, Amazon Prime

Tickets: Standard admission and resale available



• Breanna Stewart returns to Emerald City

Storm vs. New York Liberty

Friday, Aug. 30 – 7 p.m.

TV: ION

Tickets: Standard admission and resale available

• Potential huge playoff implications in home finale

Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces

Tuesday, Sept. 17 – 7 p.m.

TV: FOX 13+, Amazon Prime

Tickets: Standard admission and resale available

