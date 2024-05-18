Seattle Storm fall short against Lynx 102-93 in double OT

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Napheesa Collier had 29 points, nine rebounds, five assists and six steals, Kayla McBride added 19 points and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Seattle Storm 102-93 in double overtime on Friday night.

Minnesota Lynx 102, Seattle Storm 93 (2OT): Box Score

Minnesota led 78-67 with 3:22 left in regulation before Seattle scored the next 11 points.

McBride missed two free throws with 24.1 seconds left in regulation and she fouled Jewell Loyd on a 3-point attempt at the other end. Loyd made all three free throws to tie it at 78-all. Courtney Williams missed a baseline jumper for Minnesota and Loyd was off on a jumper at the other end to send it to overtime.

Collier made the first of two free throws to tie it at 88-all with 2.7 seconds left in the first overtime. But she missed the second free throw and Seattle was unable to get a shot off before the buzzer.

Collier and McBride each made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions to start the second overtime to put Minnesota ahead 94-88. Alanna Smith made Minnesota’s 13th 3-pointer with 1:25 left to seal it.

The teams combined for 52 turnovers, 38 steals, and 54 free-throw attempts.

Smith finished with 16 points and six blocks and Williams added 10 points for Minnesota (2-0), which was coming off an 83-70 win at Seattle on Tuesday.

