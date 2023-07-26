Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE STORM

Ionescu has triple-double, Liberty erase 18-point deficit to beat Storm

Jul 25, 2023, 6:25 PM | Updated: 11:19 pm

Seattle Storm...

Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Marine Johannes of the New York Liberty. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

BY


AP staff

NEW YORK (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 22 points, Sabrina Ionescu had 12 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists for her fourth career triple-double and the New York Liberty overcame an 18-point second-half deficit to beat the Seattle Storm 86-82 on Tuesday night.

New York Liberty 86, Seattle Storm 82: Box Score

Jewell Loyd scored 22 of her 32 points in the first half for Seattle (4-19), which has lost a franchise-worst 10 straight games.

New York trailed 55-37 with 5:55 left in the third quarter. But the Liberty scored 11 straight points during a 15-2 run to get within 57-52 after 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions by Courtney Vandersloot and Betnijah Laney.

Stewart sank a jumper from the free-throw line with 2:52 remaining in the fourth to give New York its first lead, 74-72, since it was 30-28 in the first half. Sami Whitcomb answered at the other end with Seattle’s 10th 3-pointer.

Whitcomb gave Seattle a 77-76 lead on a shot in the lane, but Jonquel Jones banked in a wide open 3-pointer at the other end to give New York the lead for good.

Laney finished with 19 points and Jones had 13 points and 17 rebounds for New York (17-5). Ionescu was just 2 of 14 from the field, but made all six free throws to help secure her first triple-double of the season.

Ezi Magbegor had 22 points, 12 rebounds and five assists and Whitcomb, in her second straight start, added 11 points. Rookie Jordan Horston did not play due to personal reasons.

Loyd, who scored 12 points in each of her past two games, made five 3-pointers to help Seattle lead 45-35 at halftime. Loyd didn’t make a field goal in the second half until the closing seconds of the fourth.

Chicago Sky win 90-75, Seattle Storm skid hits franchise record 9

Seattle Storm

Seattle Storm Noelle Quinn Jewell Loyd...

The Associated Press

Chicago Sky win 90-75, Seattle Storm skid hits franchise record 9

Kahleah Copper matched her career-high with 29 points to help the Chicago Sky beat the struggling Seattle Storm 90-75 on Saturday night.

4 days ago

Seattle Storm...

The Associated Press

Wilson leads the Aces past Storm, handing Seattle 8th straight loss

A’ja Wilson had her 15th double-double and the Aces beat the Seattle Storm 79-63 to match the WNBA record for best start to a season.

6 days ago

Seattle Storm Jewell Loyd...

The Associated Press

Storm star Jewell Loyd sets WNBA All-Star points record, wins MVP

Jewell Loyd of the Seattle Storm broke the WNBA All-Star Game scoring record on Saturday night with 31 points, leading Team Stewart to a 143-127 over Team Wilson.

11 days ago

WNBA Sabrina Ionescu...

The Associated Press

Ionescu wins WNBA 3-point contest over Storm’s Whitcomb, Wings’ Ogunbowale

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu electrified the crowd Friday by scoring a record 37 of a possible 40 points to easily win the 3-point shooting contest at the WNBA All-Star Game.

12 days ago

Seattle Storm...

The Associated Press

Gray scores 19 as Dream beat Storm 85-75 for 6th straight win

Allisha Gray scored 19 points, Cheyenne Parker added 18 and Atlanta beat the Seattle Storm 85-75 for the Dream’s sixth straight win.

14 days ago

Seattle Storm Jewell Loyd...

The Associated Press

Jewell Loyd ties WNBA record with 9 3s, but Mystics top Storm 93-86

Brittney Sykes scored 26 points and the Washington Mystics beat the Seattle Storm 93-86 despite a record-tying nine 3-pointers from Jewell Loyd.

15 days ago

Ionescu has triple-double, Liberty erase 18-point deficit to beat Storm