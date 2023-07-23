Close
SEATTLE STORM

Chicago Sky win 90-75, Seattle Storm skid hits franchise record 9

Jul 22, 2023, 8:39 PM | Updated: 9:03 pm

Seattle Storm Noelle Quinn Jewell Loyd...

Seattle Storm coach Noelle Quinn and Jewell Loyd during a June 11, 2023 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Kahleah Copper matched her career-high with 29 points, making all 11 of her free throw attempts, to help the Chicago Sky beat the Seattle Storm 90-75 on Saturday night, extending the Storm’s losing streak to a franchise record nine games.

Chicago Sky 90, Seattle Storm 75: Box score

Marina Mabrey added 22 points, including hitting four 3-pointers. Alanna Smith had nine points, a career-high 17 rebounds, a career-best tying four steals and three blocks for Chicago (9-13). The Sky snapped a four-game losing streak.

Copper hit a 3-pointer to cap Chicago’s 7-2 opening, Ruthy Hebard scored inside to make it 24-10 late in the first quarter and the Sky led by double figures the rest of the way.

Ezi Magbegor led Seattle (4-18) with 14 points. Jewell Loyd, the league’s leading scorer (24.9 per game) and the MVP of the WNBA All-Star Game earlier this month, scored 12 points, tying her season low.

Loyd, who also scored 12 points in a loss 79-63 loss to Las Vegas on Thursday, has made just 5 of 24 from the field over the past two games.

Seattle has lost 11 of its last 13 games. The Storm’s previous record of eight consecutive losses was set in 2000 against teams like the defunct Sacramento Monarchs, Utah Starzz, Detroit Shock and Portland Fire.

Thursday: Wilson leads Las Vegas Aces past Seattle Storm

